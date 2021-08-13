Tim Anderson’s walk-off homer in the 9th gives the White Sox a thrilling 9-8 win against the Yankees in the Field of Dreams game

“I’m wearing my game pants right now, so I was actively trying to avoid getting dirty,” Hendriks said of his trip through the cornfield. “But other than that, it was awesome. It’s a unique smell that I didn’t quite anticipate. But it was cool. That’s the iconic thing of what you want to do at an event like this. It’s the iconic thing I was looking forward to more than anything. And so being able to run through there, get some photos in there has been fantastic.