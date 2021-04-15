Column: The long road to Carlos Rodón’s no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox is a study in perseverance

Shortly after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night on the South Side, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón was asked what’s left to prove.
Doubts over Rodón’s career had been lingering for years because of shoulder and elbow injuries that led to surgeries and long bouts of rehab. He was touted as a future ace in a rotation that included Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and Jeff Samardzija, but after so many false starts the question was whether he ever would become the pitcher everyone thought he’d be.
“Second start of the year, it’s going to be hard to top this one,” Rodón said. “Lance Lynn said it a couple days ago, when he threw that (complete-game) shutout. He goes: ‘Baseball gives you 24 hours.’
“And then what’s-his-name from San Diego (Joe Musgrove) threw that no-hitter. And then I come up and throw the no-hitter. Baseball’s pretty humbling. It’s that quick. It’ll eat you up, spit you out. And sometimes it’ll reward you.
“It’s the same mentality I have to have. I’ve got (another start) five days from now. Obviously I’m going to enjoy the moment. But tomorrow, work starts all over, because there’s quite a few more starts to go.”
Musgrove tossed the season’s first no-hitter — and the first in San Diego Padres history — last week against the Texas Rangers. Before Wednesday night, Rodón also could have been considered a “what’s-his-name” by some fans outside Chicago. His career was one of unfulfilled promise after becoming the third pick in the 2014 draft and winning 18 games in his first two seasons on the South Side in 2015-16.
After being non-tendered by the Sox and re-signing for a one-year, $3 million deal, Rodón won a starting job with a 1.34 ERA in spring training. He threw five shutout innings in his first start April 5 in Seattle, allowing only two Mariners hits with nine strikeouts in a 6-0 win.
“When he pitched in Seattle, I said: ‘This guy is healthy now,’ ” Rodón’s agent, Scott Boras, said Thursday. “He’s finally healthy. His stuff was crisp. And then when I saw his slider in Seattle, I was like, ‘This is the slider I saw in college (at North Carolina State).’
“That was the pitch that really made him absolutely dominant. It’s so sharp and late, and the hitters do not pick it up, even right-handed hitters. It just drops off the table in the dirt. It’s a very hard and deep slider, a dark slider. And the thing was he was sitting there with a low pitch count and a perfect game. I remember when another client, Kenny Rogers, threw one, and it was like the sequencing was so much like it.”
When Rodón woke up feeling sick Monday before his scheduled start against the Indians, Dallas Keuchel took the ball on short notice and pitched five innings to help the Sox to a series-opening win over the Indians. That gave Rodón a chance to get his feet back under him and be at full strength for Wednesday’s start.
Rodón credited Keuchel afterward for his contribution to the no-hitter.
“He’s such an important cog to a championship dimension, and boy was that an illustration of that, what Keuchel did, pitching early,” Boras said.
The ninth inning of the near-perfect game provided the kind of drama that couldn’t have been scripted, starting with the roller toward first that Jose Abreu grabbed and made a lunge toward the bag as Josh Naylor made a headfirst slide around the edge.
Naylor was called out, but the Indians asked for a review, which left everyone on pins and needles and gave Rodón more time to think about his perfect game.
Abreu, who steadfastly had worked on his defense since being criticized over it in his first few seasons, made the play that will be remembered forever, akin to DeWayne Wise’s sensational over-the-wall catch robbing a home run to lead off the ninth inning in Mark Buehrle’s perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2009.
“When the ninth inning started, I knew a baseball would be hit to me,” Abreu said. “I told myself to be ready because I couldn’t ruin Carlos’ gem. Then when Naylor hit the ball toward me, I was prepared and I knew I had to do whatever it was necessary to make the play and preserve Carlos’ perfect game.”
Rodón called it an “unbelievable play.”
“The play that led to the no-hitter,” he said. “Without that play, we don’t get there.”
Pitching coach Ethan Katz said he was concerned about the length of the review process “and how long that could take, and him not throwing and just standing on the mound” while awaiting the verdict.
“Because if he was out, I didn’t want him to fall behind the next hitter and waste pitches,” Katz said.
But the replay confirmed the call, and Rodón quickly went back to work, facing catcher Roberto Perez with two outs to go to make history.
But on an 0-2 pitch, Rodón tried to bury a slider — his dark slider. It hit the statuesque Perez in the right foot, ending the bid for a perfect game. Perez was booed by the small but raucous crowd for not moving and appearing to want to get hit by the pitch.
“To be honest, I really didn’t think he had a perfect game until I got hit,” Perez said. “I thought he had a no-hitter going on, but I really didn’t think he had a perfect game. So it’s hard, man. I’m not going to try to stand there and get hit, you know?”
Watching the game while in his suite at Dodger Stadium, Boras gasped, like every Sox fan at the ballpark and watching on TV.
“If he threw that pitch to an outfielder to an infielder or a center fielder, he would’ve moved his feet,” Boras said of Perez. “Catchers never move their feet. Doggone it. I couldn’t believe it.”
Rodon let out an expletive and thought to himself: “Oh, there goes the toe ball.”
He laughed on the mound and talked with Perez as the catcher began walking to first base.
“I was just like ‘Hey did that get you?’ ” Rodón said. “And he was like ‘Yeah, it got me.’ That was the only exchange. It wasn’t nothing mean at all, just curious.”
But he didn’t lose his focus — or composure — and the conversation with Perez might have helped him relax.
“That’s Carlos,” Katz said. “When he was doing his live (batting practices), I’d notice that he was interacting with the hitters and talk to them. So for him, the more the game went on, the more his focus and his determination became super aware.”
“That’s Carlos” is what everyone who knew him felt, and that reaction gave them a sense of relief.
“What you can do is laugh about it,” he said. “It wasn’t meant to be.”
A called strikeout of Yu Chang put Rodón on the precipice of history, and then came the sharp grounder to Yoán Moncada off the bat of Jordan Luplow that started the celebration on the field.
The fact Rodón was even on the Sox to begin with is amazing.
After Rodón was non-tendered, Boras spoke with general manager Rick Hahn about the pitcher’s future, and Hahn told him they wanted Rodón back, albeit on a lesser deal because of uncertainty about his health.
Rodón was offered more money from other teams to become a reliever, but Boras was insistent on a chance to compete for a rotation spot.
“I kept telling him, ‘Look, Carlos, the league started to get to know you, but they don’t know you,’” Boras said. “But you have the ability (to dominate). There are few left-handers with your stuff — Blake Snell, and you’re talking about a group maybe of four or five arms. That’s it.’
“We had so many teams that wanted to put Carlos in the bullpen. He got offered more money, I said ‘Rick, this guy is a starting pitcher, and I believe in him and not putting him on any team (as a reliever). … I don’t want him to come back to Chicago unless he’s going to be given that opportunity.’
“Rick and the Kenny (Williams) and the staff believed in him. They had the vision of him from his early years. It wasn’t as big a sell as other organizations that didn’t know him.”
Rodón had an attachment to the Sox and got over the sting of being non-tendered. He was called up in 2015 with little minor-league experience and was slated to pitch out of the bullpen in his rookie season to keep his innings down. That plan fell by the wayside when Sale and Samardzija were suspended for their part in an early-season brawl with the Royals, forcing Rodón into the rotation, where he remained the rest of the season.
But the Sox started their rebuild after his second season, trading Sale and Adam Eaton for prospects and going with youth. It also started Rodón’s long journey fighting through injuries and playing on losing teams.
Just when it looked as if the Sox had started to turn the corner in spring training of 2020, he told the Tribune: “I’d like to be on a team that wins. I’m invested in that now. I’m like a Sox fan now — I’m invested.”
The COVID-19 shutdown gave Rodón more time to rehab his arm last summer, but when he came up in late September he was used sparingly, leading to the decision to non-tender him. Manager Tony La Russa credited the Sox organization for bringing Rodón back when it easily could have cut the cord and moved on with their wealth of young arms.
“Carlos was a guy that was a very tough call for them,” La Russa said. “We have a wealth of young pitchers, and they had to make a decision on rosters. But right away they engaged in conversations. They were a lot of persuasive points for us. We know him and we assured him. He had talked to Ethan and talked to Kenny and Rick. He was assured he would compete for a starting spot, which is what he wanted.
“I knew about it and was excited to get him, but I didn’t work with him. I just reaped the benefits.”
Instead of being saddled with great expectations, there were no expectations on Rodón to start the season. He no longer was an ace-in-waiting but a back-of-the-rotation starter whose contributions would be a bonus if he just averaged five innings an outing and made 20-plus starts.
If there were any questions about his health, Rodón answered them Wednesday. He even threw a 99-mph pitch in the ninth inning after 113 pitches, proving he finally was back to his old self.
“It was just a pleasure to see the joy back in his face last night,” Boras said. “There are so many questions that come with injuries. The industry rejects players who are injured. It’s a difficult time in a player’s career. To see the boy come back to the man, and that big, boyish smile again. ...”
The smile was back, and so was Rodón.
All the hard work finally paid off, and it was time to exhale to get ready for the next start.
Sometimes the game eats you up and spits you out.
And sometimes it rewards you.
