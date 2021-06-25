Zach Davies and 3 relievers combine for the 17th no-hitter in Chicago Cubs history in a 4-0 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers

For the first time in franchise history, the Chicago Cubs threw a combined no-hitter.
Zach Davies tossed six shutout innings, and relievers Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel sealed the deal in a 4-0 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history and the seventh in Major League Baseball this season in front of 52,175 fans at Dodger Stadium.
The no-hitter was the Cubs’ first since Alec Mills’ no-no on Sept. 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers. It marked the second Cubs no-hitter at Dodger Stadium, joining Jake Arrieta’s feat Aug. 30, 2015.
The path to the no-hitter was a little unconventional. Davies walked five in his six innings, including the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter in the third and fourth innings. But neither runner advanced to second — a nifty back-pick throw by Willson Contreras and well-timed tag by Anthony Rizzo nabbed Mookie Betts to quickly erase the walk to open the third — and by the time Davies’ night ended, he retired the last nine Dodgers he faced.
The Cubs’ dominant bullpen did the rest. Tepera issued a two-out walk to Gavin Lux but forced Austin Barnes to line out to end the seventh. Chafin lost an eight-pitch battle against Betts, ending in a walk — the seventh by a Cubs pitcher. Two pitches later, Chafin induced an inning-ending double play.
Kimbrel entered in the ninth and walked Chris Taylor on four pitches before striking out Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols and pinch hitter Will Smith to end it.
Javier Baez hit a solo home run to center in the first inning, his 17th of the season, and Willson Contreras added a two-run shot in the 6th, his 13th. Jake Marisnick’s RBI single in the seventh scored Jason Heyward to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead.
