Zach Davies and 3 relievers combine for the 17th no-hitter in Chicago Cubs history in a 4-0 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The path to the no-hitter was a little unconventional. Davies walked five in his six innings, including the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter in the third and fourth innings. But neither runner advanced to second — a nifty back-pick throw by Willson Contreras and well-timed tag by Anthony Rizzo nabbed Mookie Betts to quickly erase the walk to open the third — and by the time Davies’ night ended, he retired the last nine Dodgers he faced.