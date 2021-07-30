Chicago Cubs reportedly trade Javier Báez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets

Since the Cubs drafted Báez with the 9th pick in the 2011 draft, his raw power has been a staple of his offensive production. While his strikeout totals can be problematic, — he currently leads the National League in the category — Báez still is one of the more entertaining players in baseball. He has been nicked up at times this season, including not starting three games this week because of a sore left heel. But Báez has been one of their most valuable all-around players.