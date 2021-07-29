Chicago Cubs reportedly trade Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees for 2 prospects

The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, according to multiple reports.
Rizzo, who sat out Thursday’s game, is the longest-tenured Cubs player and the first building block of the rebuild that began with his acquisition from the San Diego Padres in 2012.
The Cubs reportedly will receive two low-level prospects, 19-year-old outfielder Kevin Alcantara and 24-year-old right-hander Alexander Vizcaíno, according to Yes Network. MLB.com ranks Alcantara the No. 12 prospect in the Yankees organization.
The Yankees have made two big moves in the last two days, acquiring two left-handed bats in Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo and Rizzo in a push for a playoff spot.
The deal was first reported by Yes Network reporter Jack Curry.
