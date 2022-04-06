Column: Ranking all 30 MLB teams on how they’ll stack up at the end of the 2022 season

The 2022 baseball season finally is upon us, and after all the animosity and petty bickering between owners and players over the game’s economics, it’s time to play ball.

Instead of opening-day power rankings, here’s how we see the 30 teams stacking up by season’s end based on their overall talent level, ability to withstand injuries, management’s willingness to make in-season adjustments and ownership’s propensity to do whatever it takes to win.

1.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, left, announces the arrival of free agent Freddie Freeman on March 18, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Signing Freddie Freeman was exactly the kind of move big-market teams make when they miss out on the World Series. Craig Kimbrel should be back to normal in the closer role, and we know president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will make a deal or two at the trade deadline to fill any holes.

Advertisement

2.

New York Yankees

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left, chats with catcher Kyle Higashioka before a spring training game March 30, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Mark Taylor/AP)

This lineup has a surplus of power if Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo can rebound, and Aroldis Chapman remains one of the game’s top closers. Starting pitching depth may be an issue, but the Yankees will slug their way to the postseason again.

Advertisement

3.

San Diego Padres

Padres manager Bob Melvin looks out from the dugout before a spring training game March 30, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

They were everyone’s pick last year to challenge the Dodgers but they choked down the stretch. That won’t happen under veteran manager Bob Melvin, and adding lefty Sean Manaea to an already strong rotation makes the Padres a realistic World Series contender.

Advertisement

4.

Chicago White Sox

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech takes a drink of water during spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., on March 19, 2022. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune)

Losing ace Lance Lynn for two months to knee surgery was a serious setback, but the lineup is so deep the Sox should avoid any prolonged losing streaks. The key will be the development of starting pitcher Michael Kopech after a year in the bullpen.

Advertisement

5.

Atlanta Braves

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. eyes a bunt during batting practice March 14, 2022, in North Port, Fla. (Steve Helber/AP)

The eventual return this spring of Ronald Acuña Jr. will make up for the loss of Freddie Freeman, and Matt Olson is a suitable replacement at first base. It’s still hard to believe the Braves won the World Series without Acuña. General manager Alex Anthopoulos may be the most underrated executive in the game.

Advertisement

6.

Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman throws in the bullpen during a spring training workout March 14, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/AP)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may be the best hitter since Mike Trout’s prime, and replacing Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with Kevin Gausman figures to be a virtual wash. Playing a full season of home games in Toronto also should boost the Jays’ confidence while playing in the game’s toughest division.

Advertisement

7.

Houston Astros

The Astros' Justin Verlander pitches in a spring training game March 18, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Justin Verlander, hoping to stay healthy and productive at age 39, re-signed with a team that lost its best player in Carlos Correa. The Astros thrived in 2021 on being the most hated team in baseball, and there’s no reason to think anything will change as long as Dusty Baker is running the show.

Advertisement

8.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers' Christian Yelich gets ready to bat in a spring training game March 29, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Starting pitching carried the Brewers in 2021 and will have to do so again. They can’t win it all without Christian Yelich returning to form, but that has to happen at some point, right? Every year we discount the Brewers’ chances, but manager Craig Counsell always finds a way to keep them in the mix.

Advertisement

9.

San Francisco Giants

Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón throws to first on a groundout March 29, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Matt York/AP)

Can former White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón stay healthy for an entire season? If so, the Giants are well-positioned to make it back to the postseason. It’s doubtful they can repeat their 107-win season, especially after team leader Buster Posey retired. But this team doesn’t need superstars to win.

Advertisement

10.

New York Mets

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer takes a throw from the catcher in a spring training game March 21, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Credit owner Steve Cohen for spending money this offseason, even if it turns out to be for nothing if Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer combine for only 30 or so starts. There’s something about this franchise that makes you wonder: Is there a Curse of Mr. Met?

Advertisement

11.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani inspects his broken bat as he runs to first while grounding out during a spring training game April 3, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (Ashley Landis/AP)

Joe Maddon persuaded owner Arte Moreno to spend a little on pitching, and with Shohei Ohtani and Noah Syndergaard as the one-two punch in the rotation and Ryan Tepera in the bullpen, the Angels figure to be much improved. It’s hard to imagine a lineup with a healthy Mike Trout, Ohtani and Anthony Rendon won’t score some runs.

Advertisement

12.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals' Albert Pujols arrives for a spring training game March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

In a move that befits a team more interested in selling tickets than going for broke, the Cardinals signed 42-year-old slugger Albert Pujols to go with the battery of Adam Wainwright, 40, and Yadier Molina, 39. If they were starting a baseball museum, it would make perfect sense. Otherwise it’s a head-scratcher for a team with plenty of young talent.

Advertisement

13.

Tampa Bay Rays

Rays center fielder Josh Lowe heads to the dugout during a spring training game March 29, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (Steve Helber/AP)

Amazingly, the Rays dealt a promising young outfielder, Austin Meadows, with 106 RBIs and a $4 million salary to open a slot for a cheaper and potentially better prospect in Josh Lowe. It may work, but it’s a sad commentary on a franchise that seemingly can’t handle success.

Advertisement

14.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners' Eugenio Suárez blows a bubble as he waits to take batting practice March 16, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

GM Jerry Dipoto can make a deal in his sleep — and probably has. This offseason Dipoto stole Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds and signed Cy Young winner Robbie Ray for a team that won 90 games in 2021. Manager Scott Servais got the M’s through the rebuild and is poised to take the next step.

Advertisement

15.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies' Kyle Schwarber bats during a spring training game March 23, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

A threesome of Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper will cause a lot of damage even if only Harper can actually catch the ball. The universal DH will solve that problem. But the Phillies remain a team that looks better on paper than on the field.

Advertisement

16.

Detroit Tigers

Tigers shortstop Javier Báez warms up before a spring training game March 31, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The additions of shortstop Javier Báez and outfielder Austin Meadows show the Tigers are done with the rebuilding phase and are ready to compete with the White Sox for a division title. It’s a stretch to think 2022 is the turnaround year, but stranger things have happened.

Advertisement

17.

Boston Red Sox

New Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story smiles as he speaks to the media during a news conference March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (Steve Helber/AP)

Chris Sale’s latest serious injury — a stress fracture in his right rib cage that will sideline him at least until June — negated all the good vibes from the Trevor Story signing. Hanging on in a division with the Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays will be mission improbable.

Advertisement

18.

Kansas City Royals

Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. chases a ball during a spring training game March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Zack Greinke is back, Salvador Perez is ageless and rookie Bobby Witt Jr. is the real deal. But the Royals rebuild is still a couple of years from completion, and Mike Matheny remains in charge.

Advertisement

19.

Miami Marlins

The Marlins' Jesús Aguilar, right, is congratulated at home plate by Jesús Sanchez after a home run April 3, 2022, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

CEO Derek Jeter reportedly resigned because the improving Marlins refused to spend. What did he think he was getting into?

Advertisement

20.

Texas Rangers

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien warms up before a spring training game March 26, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

The big free-agent duo of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien will keep the Rangers out of last place, so kudos on that.

Advertisement

21.

Minnesota Twins

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa rounds third after a home run March 29, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (Steve Helber/AP)

All the excitement over the arrival of free agent Carlos Correa will dissipate when he tires of losing and opts out in two years.

Advertisement

22.

Washington Nationals

The Nationals' Juan Soto in action Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP)

Juan Soto may be worth the price of admission, but you still have to watch the rest of the Nats for three-plus hours.

Advertisement

23.

Cleveland Guardians

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez sits on the infield dirt after failing to make a forceout during a spring training game March 29, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

New name, same old philosophy of trading quality for quantity.

Advertisement

24.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks' Zach Davies pitches against the Cubs at Sloan Park on March 29, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Zach Davies is their No. 3 starter. Case closed.

Advertisement

25.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies' Kris Bryant walks through the dugout before a spring training game March 26, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Can Kris Bryant find happiness leading a non-contender in a hitter’s paradise? We’ll find out over the next seven years.

Advertisement

26.

Cincinnati Reds

Reds second baseman Allen Cordoba flips his glove during a spring training game April 3, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

At least the chili is no longer the worst thing about Cincinnati.

Advertisement

27.

Chicago Cubs

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts talks on the phone during spring training at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., on March 16, 2022. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune)

Whenever the Cubs start marketing the charm of Wrigley Field, you know the season is hopeless.

Advertisement

28.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo bats during a spring training game April 1, 2022, in Bradenton, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Worst team in the worst division in the worst city, which is really saying something.

Advertisement

29.

Oakland Athletics

The Athletics' Elvis Andrus (17) talks with the Giants' Thairo Estrada on April 5, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Matt York/AP)

Yes, gutting the roster while trying to get a new stadium is as crazy as it sounds.

Advertisement

30.

Baltimore Orioles

Orioles reliever Kyle Bradish adjusts his cap during a spring training game March 28, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Some rebuilds are never-ending, but only the Orioles can look at a 100-loss season as a step in the right direction.