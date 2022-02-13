Column: It’s on Rob Manfred to end the MLB lockout. But if he’s is as good of a negotiator as he says, why hasn’t more progress been made?

The union is by no means perfect. It blew a chance to address service-time manipulation in the last CBA, when the Kris Bryant situation was still front and center. But at least they’re on the right side on issues that affect the fans, including the need to combat tanking. By trying to reduce revenue sharing between owners, the players are hoping to stop non-competitive teams from being subsidized by their fellow owners, forcing them to at least try to compete. Losing to get better draft picks might soon be a thing of the past.