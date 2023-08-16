Rays ace Shane McClanahan, Baltimore-born All-Star, to undergo Tommy John surgery

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan watches from the dugout against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — Tampa Bay ace left-hander Shane McClanahan is scheduled to have Tommy John elbow reconstruction Monday, and Rays outfielder Manuel Margot will undergo a procedure to remove bone chips from his right elbow.

McClanahan, 26, who was born in Baltimore and moved with his family to Florida when he was 5, went on the 60-day injured list with tightness in his pitching forearm and last pitched Aug. 2 at the New York Yankees. He was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA over 21 starts and 115 innings in his third big league season after posting double-digit wins each of his previous two years.

“Tough loss, no doubt,” said manager Kevin Cash, whose Rays entered Tuesday night 72-49 and three games behind the Orioles in the American League East.

McClanahan was 0-1 in six starts since his most recent win June 16, leaving starts June 22 and 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day injured list July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against the Texas Rangers before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.

Cash said Aug. 8 that McClanahan would have his arm evaluated soon but that it was “highly unlikely” he would pitch again this season. At the time, he said Tommy John surgery, flexor surgery or loose body removal were among the options under consideration.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan, middle, looks on from the dugout during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 9 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Ivy Ceballo/Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

Margot will have surgery Wednesday and is set to miss up to a month.

He traveled back to Florida on Tuesday, a day after playing in the series opener at San Francisco. Team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton will perform the surgery after Margot recently received an injection. The injury had been bothering him for several weeks, according to Cash.

“Look, nothing is simple when you’re going to have a procedure done,” Cash said. “But it sounds like, hearing everything else that could be going wrong in an elbow, this is something that was very easy to pick up. They’re going to go in there and remove the loose bodies and hopefully a speedy recovery.”

With Margot going on the 10-day injured list, the Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda from Triple-A Durham. Aranda was hitting .339 with 25 homers and 81 RBIs in 95 games with Durham.

“Look, he’s checked every box probably in Triple-A that you can,” Cash said.

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, pictured against the Houston Astros on July 29 in Houston, will have bone chips removed from his right elbow Wednesday and be out up to a month. (Kevin M. Cox/AP)

