Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was scheduled to engage in a highly anticipated World Series pitching matchup against Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole on Sunday night, but he had to be scratched from his Game 5 assignment with back and neck soreness.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez made the announcement about 3½ hours before game time. Right-hander Joe Ross, who pitched two innings of relief in Game 3 on Friday night, was plugged in as the emergency starter.
The injury represents another huge setback for the Nationals, who left Houston on Wednesday night with a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Only three teams have ever lost the Fall Classic after being in that position, but the Astros have rebounded to win the first two games at Nationals Park.
Martinez said Scherzer, who missed much of July and most of August with what was described at the time as a mid-back strain, suffered a spasm near his neck on Saturday and the soreness had worsened when he woke up Sunday.
Ross pitched in 27 games as a starter and in relief during the regular season, posting a 4-4 overall record with a 5.48 ERA. He was 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in nine starts.
Martinez didn’t characterize the situation as a bullpen game. He said he hoped that Ross could get the Nationals into the fifth or sixth inning. The Astros were in a somewhat similar predicament in Game 4 when they sent rookie Jose Urquidy to the mound and got a strong five-inning performance that helped them even the series at two games apiece.
The pitching change won’t alter the Nationals’ plans for Game 6, in which Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to pitch against Astros’ 21-game-winner Justin Verlander. Martinez said that Scherzer could be available to pitch in relief in that game or start a possible Game 7 if the soreness clears up quickly.