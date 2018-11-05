Former Orioles right fielder Nick Markakis wins his third Gold Glove, first in National League

Right fielder Nick Markakis, who won the American League Gold Glove in 2011 and 2014 with the Orioles, won the National League version Sunday night as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

"This is a great honor to be recognized with the Gold Glove Award," Markakis, who underwent neck surgery before the 2015 season and wasn't expected to win another Gold Glove, told MLB.com. "We play a lot of games throughout the season, and winning awards isn't what you strive for; the most important part to me is working to help my team win. If you are rewarded at the end of the year with an award, then it's a plus."

Markakis won after being named a finalist with Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cuvbs and Jon Jay of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Along with votes cast by NL managers and players, the winners were determined with the help of defensive metrics. The votes accounted for 75 percent of the determining score.

The Braves did not extend Markakis his one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer before Friday's deadline but have not ruled out re-signing him.

Under the rules of the collective bargaining agreement, the offer has to be made for clubs to receive compensation if a potential free agent signs with another team.

If Markakis had received the offer and signed with another team for $50 million or more, the Braves would have been awarded a pick between the first round and competitive balance Round A of the 2019 draft. If he signed elsewhere for less than $50 million, the compensation pick would have come after competitive balance Round B, which follows the second round.

Markakis, who will turn 35 on Nov. 17, earned his first All-Star selection in 2018, finishing the season with a .297 batting average, 14 home runs and 93 RBIs.

He produced an .877 OPS during the first half of the season but just a .701 in the second half.

Markakis, a first-round draft pick of the Orioles in 2003, signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Braves after the 2014 season; the Orioles were reluctant to commit to those kinds of terms in part because of concerns about a lingering bulging disk in his neck.