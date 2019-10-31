xml:space="preserve">

Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit and rocked the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday night in Game 7 to claim the first World Series title in franchise history.

With all eyes on Max Scherzer and his remarkable recovery following an injection, the Nationals embraced their shot in a Series where the road team won every game. Even more against the odds: Juan Soto and Washington rallied from behind to win five elimination games this postseason.

Advertisement

Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and the Nats brought the first World Series championship to the nation’s capital since Walter Johnson delivered the crown for the Senators in 1924.

This story will be updated.

Postseason history of the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals

[More from sports] Ravens vs. Patriots staff picks: Who will win Sunday night’s game? »

World Series (Won 1, Lost 0)

2019 — Beat Houston, 4-3

Record — Won 4, Lost 3

League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 1)

2019 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0

[More from sports] 10 bold predictions for rest of college football season: Alabama misses the playoff, USC wins Pac-12 and more »

1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

Record — Won 6, Lost 2

Division Series (Won 6, Lost 4)

2019 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

2017 — Lost to Chicago Cubs, 3-2

[More from sports] The eyes have it: Max Scherzer embraces 2 different eye colors »

2016 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

Advertisement

2014 — Lost to San Francisco Giants, 3-1

2012 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2

1981 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2

Record — Won 13, Lost 16

Wild Card (Won 1, Lost 0)

Latest MLB

2019 — Beat Milwaukee Brewers

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement