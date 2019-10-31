Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit and rocked the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday night in Game 7 to claim the first World Series title in franchise history.
With all eyes on Max Scherzer and his remarkable recovery following an injection, the Nationals embraced their shot in a Series where the road team won every game. Even more against the odds: Juan Soto and Washington rallied from behind to win five elimination games this postseason.
Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and the Nats brought the first World Series championship to the nation’s capital since Walter Johnson delivered the crown for the Senators in 1924.
This story will be updated.
Postseason history of the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals
World Series (Won 1, Lost 0)
2019 — Beat Houston, 4-3
Record — Won 4, Lost 3
League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 1)
2019 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0
1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2
Record — Won 6, Lost 2
Division Series (Won 6, Lost 4)
2019 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2
2017 — Lost to Chicago Cubs, 3-2
2016 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2
2014 — Lost to San Francisco Giants, 3-1
2012 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2
1981 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2
Record — Won 13, Lost 16
Wild Card (Won 1, Lost 0)
2019 — Beat Milwaukee Brewers