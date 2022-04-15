MLB players to wear No. 42 — in Dodger blue — for 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s big league debut

Players across Major League Baseball will don Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 — and all of them in Dodger blue this year — on Friday for the 75th anniversary of Robinson becoming the majors’ first Black player.

MLB retired Robinson’s number in 1997 and all uniformed personnel have worn 42 on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009, but this will be the first time the numbers all will be in the color of Robinson’s Dodgers. A 75th anniversary logo will appear on umpires’ uniforms.

The Dodgers, of course, will be at home in Los Angeles facing the Cincinnati Reds on Friday 75 years after Robinson made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. They’ll be joined by Robinson’s 99-year-old widow, Rachel, and her son David.

In a video posted on MLB’s official Twitter account Friday, Orioles All-Star center fielder Cedric Mullins was among a handful of players to share their thoughts on what Robinson means to them.

“Jackie Robinson is someone that I of course look up to, people like me look up to, because of the opportunity that he’s created not only for myself, but others like me in this game,” Mullins said.

Earlier in the day, David Robinson will read the book “I Am Jackie Robinson” at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasadena, California, where Robinson grew up. He’ll be joined by Robinson’s granddaughter, Ayo, pitcher David Price and Players Alliance founders Curtis Granderson and Edwin Jackson.

Outfielder Mookie Betts will join the Robinson family at nearby John Muir High for the unveiling of a mural of Robinson. He starred in football, basketball, baseball and track at the Pasadena school in the 1930s.

Meanwhile in New York, Commissioner Rob Manfred will host an event for youth baseball players from the city in Times Square with special guests Ken Griffey Jr., Mariano Rivera, CC Sabathia, Joe Torre, Willie Randolph and Butch Huskey.