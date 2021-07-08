15 most recent No. 5 MLB draft picks | PHOTOS

Ray was taken out of Louisville and made his MLB debut on April 24 of this year, recording a walk, scoring a run, and playing right field in his only appearance. He's largely played the last two seasons in Triple-A, where's shown a mix bag offensively, but in 2018 Ray was the Southern League Most Valuable Player for the Brewers' Double-A affiliate Biloxi Shuckers. He batted .239 with 27 home runs, 74 RBI and 37 stolen bases that year, though he's hit just 11 homers since in 94 minor league games. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)