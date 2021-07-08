15 most recent No. 5 MLB draft picks | PHOTOS

Pomeranz has turned in a stellar career as a left-handed reliever as of late, as he currently pitches in the late innings for the San Diego Padres. The Ole Miss product was traded by Cleveland to Colorado 13 months after being drafted as part of the Ubaldo Jimenez trade, and the crafty left-hander pitched three seasons for the Rockies before going to Oakland and eventually to San Diego, where he developed into an All-Star before being dealt again to the Red Sox at the 2016 trade deadline and was a key starter. He owns a career 3.93 ERA and a 47-58 record while starting in half of his 280 career games. His 12.4 wins above replacement is the best among pitchers drafted fifth overall since Jack McDowell in 1987. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)