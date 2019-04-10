Former Orioles OF Nick Markakis has cash, five guns stolen from Atlanta home

Atlanta police are investigating the burglary of Braves outfielder Nick Markakis's home and say $20,000, five guns and other items were stolen while the team was on a road trip.

According to an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by The Associated Press, officers responded to an alarm at Markakis's Atlanta home on March 29 and arrived to find the front door window broken and the door open.

A master bedroom safe containing the cash, an AR-15 rifle, three handguns and a watch was taken from the home. The burglary occurred when the Braves were in Philadelphia for their season-opening series.

According to the report, a neighbor called Markakis, who spoke with police and asked officers to also check a basement bedroom, where another handgun was found to be missing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Markakis, who played his first nine major league seasons in Baltimore after the Orioles drafted him seventh overall in 2003, signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Braves as a free agent in 2014. After making his first All-Star team in 2018, he re-signed with Atlanta in the offseason on a one-year, $6 million deal, which includes a 2020 club option.