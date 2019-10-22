MARC passengers heading to Games 3, 4, and 5 can use regularly scheduled southbound service to Washington. The last scheduled northbound trains from Washington (10:55 p.m. Friday, 10:45 p.m. Saturday and 7:40 p.m. Sunday) will leave on time. But MARC will also offer trains departing from Washington’s Union Station one hour the last out of each game. However, the World Series special train will leave no later than 3 a.m. Sunday to guarantee availability for rush-hour service Monday morning.