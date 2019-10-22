To allow fans traveling from Maryland to watch this weekend’s World Series games at Nationals Park in Washington, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will provide additional MARC train service beyond the scheduled end of daily service.
After the World Series’ first two games Tuesday and Wednesday at the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park, the series resumes Friday with Game 3, the first World Series game played in the nation’s capital in 86 years. Game 4 is Saturday, with Game 5, if needed, on Sunday. All three games in Washington begin at 8 p.m.
MARC passengers heading to Games 3, 4, and 5 can use regularly scheduled southbound service to Washington. The last scheduled northbound trains from Washington (10:55 p.m. Friday, 10:45 p.m. Saturday and 7:40 p.m. Sunday) will leave on time. But MARC will also offer trains departing from Washington’s Union Station one hour the last out of each game. However, the World Series special train will leave no later than 3 a.m. Sunday to guarantee availability for rush-hour service Monday morning.
Should either the Nationals or Astros clinch the World Series title in Game 4 or 5, the train will instead depart one hour after the end of the trophy presentation ceremony.
Passengers must have a valid ticket to ride MARC. Monthly and weekly passes will also be honored.