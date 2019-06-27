Twins call up former Maryland, St. Paul's star LaMonte Wade Jr.

A former Maryland standout is coming up to the big leagues.

Outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., an Owings Mills native who played at St. Paul’s, was called up to the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday after utility man Willians Astudillo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

The Twins had a need for outfield help after Byron Buxton, Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza all landed on the injured list over the past two weeks.

Wade, The Twins’ ninth-round draft pick in 2015, is batting .248/.393/.366 with five home runs, 51 walks and 24 RBIs in 70 games this season at Triple-A. He is ranked the 22nd-best prospect in the Twins’ organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

In his final season at Maryland in 2015, Wade batted .335/.453/.468 with four home runs and 32 RBIs. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Los Angeles Regional as the Terps upset No. 1 overall seed UCLA to advance to their second straight Super Regional.

As a senior at St. Paul’s in 2012, Wade had a .394 batting average and .554 on-base percentage, along with 25 RBIs and five home runs to earn All-Metro first-team honors alongside current Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader (Old Mill).

Wade joins Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Rays left-hander Adam Kolarek, St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Brett Cecil and Boston Red Sox right-hander Mike Shawaryn as Terps currently in the majors.