Former Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman returns to AL East, agrees to 5-year, $110-million deal with Blue Jays

Gausman spent six seasons with the Orioles after the team selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He had a 4.22 ERA in 127 starts and 150 games with Baltimore and went 39-51 before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves on July 31, 2018 along with Darren O’Day for several minor leaguers. He signed with the Giants as a free agent before the 2020 season and had a 3.00 ERA in 251 ⅔ innings in San Fransisco.