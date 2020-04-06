Al Kaline, who starred at Baltimore’s Southern High and became a Hall of Famer with the Tigers, dies at 85

Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, the Detroit Tigers legend who was born in Baltimore, died on Monday at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, according to the Detroit Free Press and multiple reports. He was 85.
Kaline was known as “Mr. Tiger,” but he was already a local legend when he signed with Detroit out of Southern High School. He would go on to play 22 seasons with the club and played in the All-Star Game in 18 of them.
The cause of death has not been revealed, but family friend John Morad confirmed Kaline’s passing to several news outlets, and The Detroit News also quoted a family friend saying that Kaline had recently suffered a stroke.
During a big league career that stretched from 1953 to 1974, Kaline batted .297 with 3,007 hits, 399 home runs and 1,582 RBIs. He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980 and his No. 6 was retired by the Tigers that same year.
Two years out of Southern, at age 20, he led the American League in batting (.340), the youngest player ever to do so.
Following his retirement as a player, he remained affiliated with the Tigers for the rest of his life, as a color commentator on game broadcasts for decades and later as a consultant to team officials.
Kaline grew up in humble circumstances in a neighborhood not far from where the Orioles now play and was one of the top prep players in Maryland all four years at Southern, which closed in 2004 -- 51 years after he graduated.
In a 2004 interview with The Baltimore Sun, he looked back fondly on his high school years, though he was quick to admit that he was not a terrific student. He was a quiet kid who spent most of his time dreaming about playing in the major leagues and working hard to make that dream come true.
“Let’s face it - I was a jock,” Kaline said. “I was proud to wear a Southern jersey. I enjoyed school and being around the guys. I got a lot of C’s [in class] because I wanted to play ball, and I put all of my efforts into it. Teachers knew that, and gave me a lot of leeway. They didn’t come down hard on me if I didn’t finish a project.”
“Looking back, had I failed to make the majors ... Lord knows what I would have become.”
No doubt, he would have figured something out. He was known throughout his career and life as one of the true gentlemen of the sport, which is why many Tiger fans choose to overlook the irascible Ty Cobb and consider Kaline the greatest player in the franchise’s 120-year history.
Last summer, the baseball diamond in the southeast part of Swann Park in South Baltimore was officially dubbed “Al Kaline Field” by Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “He’s one of the most talented baseball players ever to come out of the city of Baltimore,” Councilman Eric Costello, the bill’s sponsor, said.
“As a young player with the Tigers, I came to understand the depth of Al Kaline’s connection to the baseball community and the city of Detroit,” Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. “He set a standard of excellence with his achievements on the field. But those of us who considered him a mentor will remember him equally for his class, humility and generosity of spirit.”
Former Sun baseball writer Jim Henneman, who starred at Calvert Hall in the early 1950s, has fond memories of playing against Kaline. They remained friendly throughout their divergent careers.
“I think the best thing you could say about him is, if you were in his company and you didn’t know his story, you would never have known he was a Hall of Famer,'' Henneman said Monday. “All of us who played against him knew that from the get-go.”
Though he was a three-sport athlete who also played football and basketball, Kaline was a shy kid who wasn’t particularly popular with the girls. He addressed that from the podium when he returned to Baltimore in 2003 for his 50th high school reunion.
“All of you girls who turned me down, look what you could have had,” he joked. “But I thank you for it, because I wound up with the best of the bunch.”
He is survived by his son Mark and his wife of 65 years, the former Madge Louise Hamilton.
