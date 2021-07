Hader, a 19th-round pick by the Orioles in 2012 out of Old Mill who was later traded to the Houston Astros and then the Brewers, is putting together the best season of his young career, even though he’s struggled of late. The 27-year-old has a 1.49 ERA in 37 appearances with 21 saves and 15.6 strikeouts per nine innings, earning his third All-Star selection. He entered the break in a slump, having blown his first save of the season against the Mets on July 7 before surrendering the lead in back-to-back games against the Reds to close the first half. (Morry Gash/AP)