Former UMBC baseball player signs minor league deal with Arizona Diamondbacks

Former UMBC infielder Kevin Lachance signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will report to the Missoula Osprey, the team's Rookie-level affiliate.

Lachance, 24, has spent this season with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association before being picked up by the Diamondbacks. He is one of two Retrievers currently playing professional baseball, joining Michael Austin who is pitching for the Washington Wild Things of the independent Frontier League.

"Everyone in our program and department is thrilled for Kevin. A lot of guys in his position would have made excuses or stopped working but he is a special person and competitor," UMBC coach Liam Bowen said in a statement. "He transformed our program during his time here and I am so proud to have him represent this program and this university."

Before this year, Lachance made stops with the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League (2018) and the Rookie-level Ogden Raptors (2017) in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. He was drafted in the 10th round by the Dodgers in 2016.

Field hockey: Beira Ho of the Towson University field hockey team has been selected to play in the 2019 USA Field Hockey Young Women's National Championship this weekend. The YWNC will be held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa.

The Silver Spring native is Towson coach E.A. Jackson’s first player to be selected for the event.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Beira," Jackson said in a statement. "She is a uniquely talented athlete who possesses both the skill and temperament to thrive on the national level."

The game is an annual event with 144 elite field hockey players. This will be the first year U.S. U-19 women's national team along with collegiate and post-collegiate players compete together. The teams that play this weekend will face off for the prestigious national championship and for an opportunity to be selected to the 2020 U.S. U-21 women's national team and U.S. women's national development team or a trial for the U.S. women's national team.

Maryland Half Marathon & 5K: The 11th annual Maryland Half Marathon & 5K was held June 8 in Maple Lawn.

The male half-marathon winner was Juan Tisera, 30, of Front Royal, Va. He completed the race in 1:19:37.8. The female half-marathon winner was Megan Viviano, 33, of Baltimore. She crossed in 1:36:58.9.

The male 5K winner was Steve Mrozinski, 33, of Baltimore (17:23.4). The female 5K winner was Samantha Barczak, 32, of Rosedale (20:51.3).