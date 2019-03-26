Digest (March 25): Brooks Robinson's 1968 Orioles jersey sells for $24,000 at auction

A rare Orioles jersey worn by Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson during the 1968 season sold for $24,000 at Robert Edward Auctions in Chester, N.J. The jersey received 11 bids. Robinson captured his ninth Gold Glove Award in 1968. The white flannel jersey is lettered “Orioles” across the front and features the number “5” on the left breast and reverse. “B. Robinson” is lettered on the reverse directly above the number. All front letters, as well as all front and reverse numerals, are appliquéd in orange on black tackle twill. Robinson batted .253 with 17 home runs and 75 RBI in 1968.

Boxing

Peterson retires after loss at National Harbor

Sergey Lipinets stopped Lamont Peterson in the 10th round of a brutal welterweight bout Sunday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, bringing Peterson to declare an end to his career just minutes after his trainer threw in the towel. Fighting for the first time in 14 months, Peterson (35-5-1) started strong but began to lose ground to Lipinets (15-1, 11 KOs). After appearing close to a knockdown two rounds prior, Lipinets felled Peterson in a neutral corner at the end of the 10th. Peterson staggered to his feet as trainer Barry Hunter tossed the towel in, and moments later Hunter held Peterson in his arms in the center of the ring. Earlier, Lamont’s brother Anthony (37-1-1) fought former IBF 130-pound title holder Argenis Mendez (25-5-2) to a split draw in a 10-round bout at 140 pounds. Between the Peterson brothers’ fights, Jamontay Clark (14-1) outpointed Vernon Brown on all three cards at 154, though most in the crowd booed the decision.

Et cetera

Terps’ Myers put on U.S. college volleyball team

Maryland redshirt sophomore Katie Myers was one of 12 women’s volleyball players selected to the United States Collegiate National Team and will tour with the team in Japan this May, USA Volleyball announced. Myers is the first Terp to make the team. The squad will tour May 19-30 in Japan, where it will have a series of training sessions and matches. The U.S. will play against Nippon Sport Science University, as well as Japan’s Women’s 20 and World University Games teams.

Women’s college lacrosse: Emily Barnard scored five goals to lift No. 5 Middlebury (5-1) to an 11-6 win over host No. 4 Salisbury (7-2). Courtney Fegan scored three goals for the Sea Gulls.