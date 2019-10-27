On the other side, Urquidy made the Astros’ path to 27 outs easier than they ever could’ve imagined. He held the Nationals to two hits. He walked none and struck out four. He kept right-handed batters off balance with his slider and flummoxed lefties with his plus changeup. He pumped a 96-mph fastball by Juan Soto to strike him out in the fourth inning. He was dealing without any evidence that he was laboring after tossing 67 pitches. But Astros manager A.J. Hinch was unwilling to let him face the Nationals’ lineup a third time and took him out.