Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan, Baltimore-born All-Star, likely to miss rest of season with forearm injury

It's "highly unlikely" that Baltimore-born Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan, who left his last start with tightness in his left forearm, will pitch again this season, Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday. McClanahan is shown here watching from the dugout against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning Tuesday night. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan might not pitch again this season.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that McClanahan will have his arm evaluated soon but that it is “highly unlikely” that he will pitch again this season.

Cash said Tommy John elbow reconstruction, flexor surgery or loose body removal are among the options under consideration.

“Less than ideal news,” Cash said, “I think at this point probably everything is on the table. Surgery is certainly an option.”

McClanahan, who was born in Baltimore and moved with his family to Florida when he was 5, missed the 2016 season at the University of South Florida after having Tommy John surgery.

McClanahan is 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts this season. He left his last start on Aug. 2 in New York against the Yankees with tightness in his left forearm. He pitched four innings and gave up five runs. The 26-year-old has pitched five innings or less in five of his past six starts.

McClanahan is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday. He was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache this past Monday.

McClanahan is 0-1 in six starts since his most recent win June 16, leaving starts June 22 and 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against the Texas Rangers before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.

Tampa Bay, the AL wild-card leader, has gone 16-21 entering Tuesday since the start of play on June 22.

McClanahan joins a lengthy list of Rays’ rotation members sidelined heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (elbow ligament internal brace surgery) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery) are out for the year. Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation) is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham.

Tyler Glasnow, scratched from his start Sunday at Detroit due to back spasms, received an injection Tuesday. Cash is hopeful the 6-foot-8 right-hander will be able to pitch this weekend against the Cleveland Guardians.

“We’re optimistic he will respond,” Cash said. “Over the next two days let’s see how he responds, and then we’ll look to reinsert back into the rotation.”