Babe Ruth jersey breaks world record, selling for $5.6 million in auction

Hunt Auctions announced Saturday that a Babe Ruth New York Yankees road jersey dating to 1928-30 sold for $5.64 million, breaking the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold.

The sale broke the previous record of $4.4 million for a 1920 Babe Ruth jersey.

“The legacy and significance of Babe Ruth to the game of baseball and American popular culture is unmatched by any other figure in the history of this country,” Hunt Auctions president David Hunt said in a statement. “We were completely humbled for this opportunity afforded to our company by the Ruth family to present this previously unknown archive of materials to Babe’s adoring fans. While the record-setting prices attained today are certainly astonishing, I am not surprised at all given the incredible materials and the mythical status the Babe holds in the history of this country.”

Hunt Auctions partnered with Babe Ruth’s family along with select additions from third-party collections to offer the largest assemblage of personal items and artifacts relating to the baseball legend in Saturday’s auction, which featured over 400 items.

Ruth, who was born in Baltimore and played for the minor league Baltimore Orioles in 1914, went on to become known as the greatest baseball player in history. The Baseball Hall of Famer ended his career with stats that had not previously been seen: 714 home runs, .342 batting average, 2,214 RBIs, seven-time world champion and a 12-time home run leader.

Lacrosse: Shootout for Soldiers, an annual 24-hour lacrosse event in its eighth year, makes its Baltimore-area stop this week, and will be held in Elkridge’s Troy Park from 4 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The tour grew to 12 events this year, with the newest edition being in Jacksonville, Fla., from Nov. 9-10.

In 2018, the event raised over $800,000 with the help of over 13,000 players and 75,000 attendees. Since the event was founded in 2012, it has raised nearly $3.5 million, all for wounded American veterans.

WNBA: In many ways, the rematch of the 2018 WNBA Finals on Friday at Entertainment and Sports Arena was a rematch in name alone, as so much had changed between the Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm since the previous time these teams met.

But despite the Storm playing without All-Star Sue Bird and reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart, despite the hobbled lineup the Mystics trotted out for last year's Finals series is now healthy and despite the fact that last year's series was a rather uncompetitive 3-0 Seattle sweep, Friday night proved that this matchup still has bite.

Seattle rallied for a 74-71 comeback win that came down to the final seconds and was sealed when Aerial Powers missed a jumper with 2.8 seconds remaining.

The Storm (5-3) had rallied from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the score at 71 with 49.3 seconds to go thanks to a short jumper from Natasha Howard; Jewell Loyd hit a shot with 8.6 seconds left to put Seattle ahead.

With time left to effort a game-tying basket, Natasha Cloud couldn't find an open player on an inbounds play and called a timeout. Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault made Powers the inbounder the second time around; she lobbed a pass to Elena Delle Donne, who tipped it back to Powers, but the guard drove and her shot was off the mark.

"If I could draw that up again, I'd draw that up again," Thibault said.

It wasn't that Powers didn't get a good look; her shot simply didn't fall.

It was a quiet night in the Mystics locker room, not just because of the loss but because the team executed a "media blackout" in hopes of raising awareness about gun violence in D.C. and specifically, Ward 8. Cloud gave one statement and no other players answered any questions.

"We're talking about the loss of a game. There's a lot more going losses going on within our community, especially within this community, Ward 8," Cloud said. "So we as a team want to only bring light to the issues going on within this community, and that is the violence around kids going to school."

While Cloud spoke for the team, Thibault carried out his postgame news conference as usual, highlighting a dismal offense that doomed the Mystics (4-3) late in the game.

-- Ava Wallace, The Washington Post