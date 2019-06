Patrick Semansky / AP

Last week’s offensive numbers are a bit deceptive because of the wide gap between the lineup’s production in the low-scoring series against the Yankees and the high-scoring series against the A’s. Overall, the offensive performance wasn’t particularly impressive. The O’s struggled against Yankee pitching and scored just five runs in three games, yet still won two of them. The offense scored 20 runs in the A’s series, but 11 of them were in Sunday’s six-homer game. So, although Manny Machado continues to be the team’s most dangerous hitter, and batted .348 last week, all of his homers and RBI came on Sunday. Jonathan Schoop led the club with a .391 average and is working on an 11-game hitting streak. Chris Davis had just one hit all week, but it was a game-deciding home run. Overall, the Orioles batted a combined .236/.315/.425.