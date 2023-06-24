Former Navy pitcher Noah Song set to begin rehab assignment with Phillies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment next week, the organization announced Friday. The 2019 Naval Academy graduate is currently on the 60-day injured list with back tightness.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters that Song engaged in a live batting practice session Friday and was scheduled to throw another Saturday.

“He’s continued to work back, he’s feeling better, it’s positive,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters last month.

Dombrowski added that he expects Song, 26, to pitch in games at some point this season. Philadelphia placed the former Naval aviator on the 15-day injured list at the start of the season before transferring him to the 60-day IL on May 26.

Once the rehabilitation assignment begins, Song must be added to the 26-man roster within 30 days. As a Rule 5 draft pick, Song will need to be on the active roster for at least 90 days this season to remain with Philadelphia.

If Song does not reach that threshold, he must be placed on outright waivers to be removed from the 26-man roster. Should Song clear waivers, he must be offered back to the Boston Red Sox for $50,000.

Boston selected Song in the fourth round, No. 137 overall, in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. That made the California native the highest drafted player in Navy baseball history.

Song spent two months during the 2019 summer playing for the Lowell Spinners, Boston’s Low-A affiliate in the short-season New York-Penn League. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander posted a 1.06 ERA and allowed just two runs in seven starts.

But Song did not pitch for the Red Sox organization again as he received orders from the U.S. Navy to report to flight school at Naval Air Station Pensacola. He completed primary aviation training in April 2022 and immediately applied for a waiver that would enable him to pursue professional baseball.

After earning his wings of gold, Song was assigned to Naval Air Station Jacksonville as a flight officer as part of the Fleet Replacement Squadron of the P-8A Poseidon. This past February, Song was released from active duty and transferred to the Navy Ready Reserve. He reported immediately to Philadelphia’s spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida.