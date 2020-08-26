‘It’s more than sports’: Old Mill grad, Brewers pitcher Josh Hader speaks out after Bucks players sit out playoff game

Josh Hader, the 2012 Old Mill graduate who had several homophobic, racist and sexist messages that he posted from his Twitter account when he was 17 years old resurface during the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in Washington, spoke out Wednesday afternoon in support of the Milwaukee Bucks after the team decided not to play its playoff game against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
“It’s an enormous stand. It’s more than sports ... and they showed it. It’s not about the game. It’s more than that,” Hader said of the Bucks during a news conference before his Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds agreed not to play their scheduled game. “This is a time where we need to really not stay quiet and show and empower our voices. It’s something that we need to continue to talk about. It’s something that cant just stay quiet and its nothing we can just put behind us. Thats something all of us, we have to continue to voice and bring light to this situation that we have because it’s a big thing.”
The Bucks did not take the court for their scheduled Game 5 against the Magic. They ultimately decided not to play the game, and soon after the NBA announced that all three of Wednesday’s scheduled playoff games would be postponed.
It wasn’t long after that the Brewers decided that they, too, would not play Wednesday. The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres also agreed to postpone their game.
Hader was making headlines Tuesday night for his performance on the mound, as he became the second pitcher to throw at least one inning and allow no hits in each of his first nine appearances of a season.