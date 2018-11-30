By the numbers: 2019 schedule for UMBC men’s lacrosse

UMBC has released its schedule for the 2019 season. Here is a breakdown of what awaits the Retrievers, who went 5-8 last year and finished in a tie for fourth with UMass Lowell in the America East.

10: The last UMBC team to compile 10 victories in a single season was the 2009 squad. That team went 12-4, captured the America East tournament championship, and fell to North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

9: The Retrievers avoided dropping their ninth consecutive meeting to Albany when they upset the then-No. 1 Great Danes, 11-7, on April 6. That win was their first over Albany since a 17-16 overtime thriller on April 21, 2012.

8: In the last eight seasons, UMBC has opened and ended the regular season on the road three times. The team will travel to Navy on Feb. 15 and Hartford on April 27.

7: In their last seven season openers, the Retrievers are 1-6. They snapped a six-game losing skid by defeating Richmond, 9-6, on Feb. 10, 2017.

6: UMBC will play six home games and six away games for the second year in a row. The program last enjoyed more games at UMBC Stadium than on the road in 2014 when that squad played seven of 13 regular-season games at home.

5: In five all-time meetings with Richmond, the Retrievers are 3-2. Last year’s win ended a two-game losing streak against the Spiders.

4: In the past four years, UMBC has begun a season with at least two road games twice. The team will visit Navy before a trip to Richmond on Feb. 19.

3: The Retrievers have won all three meetings with Brown, which will visit Catonsville on March 2. The two teams have not faced each other since Feb. 24, 2007 when UMBC pulled out a 12-11 overtime thriller.

2: UMBC will clash with two teams that earned spots in last year’s NCAA tournament. They will travel to Southern Conference champion Richmond and America East champ Albany on April 13.

1: The Retrievers will not play area rival Towson for the first time since 1981. They also will not face Johns Hopkins for the first time since 2004.

