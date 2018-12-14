By the numbers: 2019 schedule for Navy men’s lacrosse

The Navy men’s lacrosse team has released its schedule for the 2019 season. Here is a breakdown of the games that await the Midshipmen, who went 9-5 last year and lost, 10-9, in overtime to Lehigh in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament.

10: Navy fell just shy of what would have been the program’s second 10-win campaign in coach Rick Sowell’s seven-year tenure. The only squad to collect 10 victories or more was the 2016 team that went 11-5 and lost to Brown in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament.

9: The Mids will play nine games in the regular season at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The program has not enjoyed that many home games in a year since the 1969 squad hosted 10 games.

8: Since Navy started to play against eight opponents in the Patriot League in 2014, the school has qualified for all five conference tournaments and has won a share of the league’s regular-season title three times. The program is seeking its first conference tournament championship since 2009.

7: In seven home openers under Sowell, the Mids own a 6-1 record. Their only loss in their first game at home was a 15-12 setback against Maryland on Feb. 11, 2017.

6: Navy will tangle with six-time NCAA champion Princeton on March 5. It will mark the first meeting between the programs since May 29, 2004, when the Mids edged the Tigers, 8-7, in an NCAA semifinal.

5: The Mids are scheduled to open the season with five consecutive home games and close with three straight home games for the first time since 1994. They will begin with Vermont (Feb. 9), UMBC (Feb. 15), Maryland (Feb. 23), Bucknell (March 2) and Princeton and end with Army West Point (April 13), Syracuse (April 20) and Boston University (April 26).

4: Navy will hit the road for only four games in the regular season. That will mark a program low since the 1994 team played only four times away from Annapolis.

3: The Mids will clash with three opponents that qualified for the 2018 NCAA tournament for the fifth consecutive year. They will welcome Big Ten regular-season champion Maryland, visit Patriot League tournament titlist Loyola Maryland (March 16), and host Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champion Syracuse.

2: Navy has lost in only two season openers in seven years under Sowell. But the setbacks occurred in 2017 (15-8 at Johns Hopkins on Feb. 7) and 2018 (12-7 at Jacksonville on Feb. 4).

1: The Mids will face Vermont for the first time in their respective histories. They own a 31-4 career record against opponents from the America East Conference.

