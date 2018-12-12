By the numbers: 2019 schedule for Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse

Mount St. Mary’s has released its schedule for the 2019 season. Here is a breakdown of the slate that awaits the Mountaineers, who went 5-9 last year and finished fifth in the Northeast Conference.

10: In its past 10 season openers, Mount St. Mary’s has a 3-7 record. Scheduled to face Delaware on Feb. 9, the team will seek its first victory to begin a campaign since 2016 when that squad defeated — guess who? — the Blue Hens, 14-11, on Feb. 12.

9: For the seventh time in the past nine years, the Mountaineers will play at least seven games in the regular season at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg. They also had seven home games in 2012 and 2014.

8: Mount St. Mary’s will hit the road for eight games for the second consecutive year and third time in the past four seasons. The program record for road games in a regular season is nine in 2014.

7: The Mountaineers will play seven games in March. That will mark a program high for that month since the 2013 team also played seven games in March.

6: In the past six years, Mount St. Mary’s has played a minimum of 15 games in the regular season twice. Scheduled to play 15 games next spring, the program played 15 games in 2013 and 16 games in 2014.

5: The Mountaineers are scheduled to tangle with Johns Hopkins for the first time in five years March 12. They are winless in six all-time meetings with the Blue Jays — a streak capped by a 17-2 loss April 14, 2014.

4: In its past four regular-season finales, Mount St. Mary’s has won twice and lost twice, with both losses occurring against Saint Joseph’s. The Hawks are the opponent for the 2019 regular-season finale.

3: The Mountaineers will clash with three opponents that earned spots in the 2018 NCAA tournament. They will face Big East tournament champion Georgetown (Feb. 26), Big Ten tournament titlist Johns Hopkins (March 12) and Northeast Conference tournament champion Robert Morris (March 23).

2: For the second time in the past three years, Mount St. Mary’s will open the season with at least two straight home games, against Delaware and Towson (Feb. 16). Before 2017, when that squad began with four consecutive games at Waldron Family Stadium, the last time the program opened a season with back-to-back home games was 2007.

1: The Mountaineers will meet Utah for the first time in their respective histories. The last time the school faced an opponent for the first time, it handed Mercer a 12-9 defeat March 10, 2018.

