By the numbers: 2019 schedule for Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse

Loyola Maryland has released its schedule for the 2019 season. Here is a breakdown of the slate that awaits the Greyhounds, who went 13-4 last spring, collected their third straight Patriot League championship, and lost, 8-7, in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament to eventual national champion Yale.

10: For the first time in 10 years, Loyola is scheduled to clash with Rutgers on Feb. 23. The two sides last met on April 4, 2009, as members of the Eastern College Athletic Conference when the Greyhounds secured a 12-9 win.

9: In the last nine years, the Greyhounds own a 5-4 record in season openers. They will begin next spring against Virginia on Feb. 9, but are 1-4 against the Cavaliers in season openers.

8: Loyola will travel for eight games in the regular season next spring. That will mark a program high for road games since the 2013 squad also played eight games away from Baltimore.

7: As the Greyhounds prepare to dive into their seventh season since the 2012 squad captured the program’s first NCAA title, the school is 70-29 with four Patriot League tournament championships since 2013 under coach Charley Toomey.

6: For the first time in six years, Loyola will play three away games in the month of February. After opening with Virginia on Feb. 9 at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore, the team will visit Johns Hopkins (Feb. 16), Rutgers and Towson (Feb. 27).

5: For the second time in five years, the Greyhounds will close out the regular season with three consecutive away games. They will end the year at Boston University on April 13, Army West Point on April 20 and Lafayette on April 26.

4: Loyola is scheduled to tangle with four opponents that qualified for the 2018 NCAA tournament. The team will face Virginia on Feb. 9, Big Ten tournament champion Johns Hopkins on Feb. 16, Duke on March 9 and Big East tournament champion Georgetown on April 9.

3: For the third time in the last four seasons, the Greyhounds will enjoy a three-game stretch at home. They will play host to Colgate (March 30), Lehigh (April 6) and Georgetown.

2: Loyola will take part in two midweek games for the eighth straight year. The team will visit Towson and welcome Georgetown.

1: For the first time in program history, the Greyhounds will embark on two three-game road trips in one regular season. The last squad to travel for two stretches of at least three away games was the 2013 team that played five consecutive games on the road in March and then ended the season with four straight away games, including one each in the Eastern College Athletic Conference and NCAA tournaments.