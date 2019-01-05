By the numbers: 2019 schedule for Maryland men’s lacrosse

Maryland has released its schedule for the 2019 season. Here is a breakdown of what awaits the Terps, who went 14-4 last year, captured the Big Ten regular-season championship and fell to Duke, 13-8, in the NCAA tournament semifinals.

10: Maryland will play 10 games by the end of March for the first time in 12 years. The 2007 squad also played 10 games in its first two months and went 10-6 before losing to UMBC in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

9: The Terps have finished the season ranked in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s top 10 in each of the past nine years. The last time the Terps fell outside of the top 10 was in 2009, when they finished at No. 13.

8: Maryland will stay home for eight games for the first time since 2007. That squad played 11 of its 14 regular-season games without leaving College Park.

7: Of the Terps’ last seven games of the upcoming season, five will take place at Maryland Stadium. The last team to finish a regular season with five home games in its last seven was 2011.

6: Maryland will hit the road for only six games next spring. That’s the fewest number of away games in a regular season since the 2014 squad also played six games outside of College Park.

5: The Terps are scheduled to tangle with five opponents that qualified for last year’s NCAA tournament. Richmond (Feb. 9), Villanova (March 16) and Johns Hopkins (April 27) will visit College Park, while Maryland will travel to Notre Dame (March 3) and Albany (March 9).

4: Maryland’s longest homestand of the regular season will involve a four-game stretch against Villanova, North Carolina (March 23), Penn State (March 31) and Michigan (April 6). The program last played four games in a row at home in 2007 when that squad enjoyed a pair of four-game homestands.

3: The Terps’ longest road trip of the season is a three-game span involving Navy (Feb. 23), Notre Dame and Albany. They have embarked on road stretches of at least three consecutive games in each of the past four years.

2: Maryland will open the season with back-to-back home games for the second year in a row and fifth time since 2011. The team will welcome Bucknell on Feb. 2 and Richmond to Maryland Stadium.

1: The Terps will play on the first day of the week three times this season. Their Sunday games are against Penn State at home, and at Notre Dame and Rutgers (April 14) with the games against the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights scheduled for 7 p.m.

