By the numbers: 2019 schedule for Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse

Johns Hopkins has released its schedule for the 2019 season. Here is a breakdown of the slate that awaits the Blue Jays, who went 12-5, captured their second Big Ten tournament championship in four years, and lost, 14-9, in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament to Duke.

10: Johns Hopkins, which is scheduled to play against Delaware on March 16 at Homewood Field in Baltimore, has won all 10 meetings with the Blue Hens. The program owns a 6-0 record against Delaware in games played at home.

9: For only the third time in the last nine years, the Blue Jays will travel for seven games in the regular season. The 2011 and 2016 squads also hit the road for seven games away from Homewood Field in Baltimore.

8: For the eighth time in 10 years, Johns Hopkins will play three games in the month of February. The only time in that span that the program did not play three games in the opening month of the season was 2015, when that squad played five games, and 2017, when that team played four games.

7: The Blue Jays will finish the regular season on the road for the seventh time in the last 10 years. The team will visit archrival and Big Ten foe Maryland on April 27.

6: Johns Hopkins is scheduled to play six games in the month of March for the first time since 2013. The month is highlighted by a three-game homestand against Mount St. Mary’s (March 12), Delaware and Virginia (March 23).

5: The Blue Jays will hit the road for four of their first five games for the first time since 1986. They will tangle with Towson (Feb. 9), North Carolina (Feb. 23), Princeton (March 2) and Syracuse (March 9).

4: Johns Hopkins will face four opponents that earned berths in the 2017 NCAA tournament. The team will clash with Patriot League tournament champion Loyola Maryland (Feb. 16), Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champion Syracuse, Virginia and Big Ten regular-season champion Maryland.

3: The Blue Jays will embark on three straight away games, which will mark their longest road trip of the season. The program has not had to venture for more than three consecutive road games in a regular season since the 1986 squad traveled four times.

2: For the second year in a row and the fifth time in program history, Johns Hopkins will open the season at Towson. The team has won all four previous openers against the Tigers.

1: The Blue Jays will not play against UMBC for the first time since 2004. They will instead tangle with Mount St. Mary’s for the first time since April 14, 2014.

