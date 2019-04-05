Weekend lacrosse primer (April 5): Players and Games of the Week, top 20 polls

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

MEN

Caton Johnson, North Carolina

Lancaster, Pa., goalkeeper, freshman

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week turned back 21 shots, including nine in the fourth quarter, to anchor the No. 19 Tar Heels’ 10-8 upset of then-No. 5 Duke on Saturday. Johnson, who had played only eight minutes in the team’s first nine games, made the most saves by a true freshman in program history and the most by a North Carolina goalie since March 2015 when Kieran Burke also stopped 21 attempts.

Andy Mead. andy@ycjphoto.com / HANDOUT Selena Lasota scored six goals in the No. 6 Wildcats’ 17-13 victory over then-No. 5 Penn on Saturday. Selena Lasota scored six goals in the No. 6 Wildcats’ 17-13 victory over then-No. 5 Penn on Saturday. (Andy Mead. andy@ycjphoto.com / HANDOUT)

WOMEN

Selena Lasota, Northwestern

Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada, attacker, senior

The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week scored six goals in the No. 6 Wildcats’ 17-13 victory over then-No. 5 Penn on Saturday. Lasota, who ranks sixth among Division I players in goals per game (4.2), has amassed 244 career goals, moving into the Top 20 in NCAA history in that department.

GAMES OF THE WEEK

MEN

NO. 9 OHIO STATE (7-1, 0-1 BIG TEN) @ NO. 1 PENN STATE (8-1, 1-0)

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: Riding a five-game winning streak, the Nittany Lions have won 16 of 22 games against the Buckeyes, who absorbed their first loss of the season in Sunday’s 14-6 setback to Rutgers. The game will pit two of the game’s more prolific attackmen in Penn State junior Mac O’Keefe (ranked second in Division I at 4.2 goals per game) and Ohio State junior Tre Leclaire (ninth at 3.1 goals per game).

WOMEN

NO. 7 MICHIGAN (13-0, 3-0 THE BIG TEN) @ NO. 2 MARYLAND (10-0, 3-0)

Saturday, 5 p.m.

Outlook: The Wolverines are winless in three meetings against the Terps, but this game features two of the last three remaining unbeaten teams in Division I. (No. 1 Boston College at 12-0 is the other.) Both sides boast Top-15 offenses (Maryland at No. 7 and Michigan at No. 14) and Top-10 defenses (the Terps at No. 3 and the Wolverines at No. 6).

MEN’S POLL

INSIDE LACROSSE MEN’S TOP 20 POLL

No. School, record

1. Penn State, 8-1

2. Loyola, 7-2

3. Maryland, 8-2

4. Virginia, 8-2

5. Yale, 6-2

6. Penn, 5-3

7. Notre Dame, 5-3

8. Duke, 8-3

9. Ohio State, 7-1

10. Cornell, 6-3

11. Syracuse, 5-3

12. Towson, 6-3

13. Denver, 6-3

14. High Point, 8-2

15. Lehigh, 7-3

16. Army, 8-2

17. UMass, 7-3

18. Rutgers, 6-4

19. North Carolina, 7-3

20. Hobart, 8-1

Other receiving votes: Johns Hopkins, Villanova, Georgetown, Delaware, Richmond, Princeton

WOMEN’S POLL

INSIDE LACROSSE WOMEN’S TOP 20 POLL

No. School, record

1. Boston College, 12-0

2. Maryland, 10-0

3. Syracuse, 10-2

4. Notre Dame, 9-1

5. North Carolina, 8-2

6. Northwestern, 8-3

7. Michigan, 12-0

7. Virginia, 9-4

9. Penn, 9-1

10. USC, 11-1

11. James Madison, 7-3

12. Duke, 8-3

13. Navy, 7-2

14. Loyola, 7-3

15. Stanford, 8-4

16. Johns Hopkins, 8-2

17. Princeton, 5-2

18. Denver, 8-2

19. Florida, 5-6

20. Dartmouth, 5-3

Others receiving votes: Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Stony Brook, Colorado, Penn State, High Point

Browse photos of NCAA Division I men's lacrosse champions through the years.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun