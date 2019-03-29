Weekend lacrosse primer (March 29): Players and Games of the Week, top 20 polls

Games of the Week
MEN
No. 1 Penn State (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) @ No. 3 Maryland (8-1, 0-0)
Sunday, 7 p.m.
Outlook: The Nittany Lions may field their best team in recent memory, but they have never beaten the Terps in 36 all-time meetings. Penn State’s hopes of breaking the seal may depend on the health of redshirt junior attackman Grant Ament (NCAA-leading 46 assists and 56 points), who did not play on Saturday because of an unspecified lower-body injury.
WOMEN
No. 7 Virginia (9-3, 1-3 ACC) @ No. 1 Boston College (11-0, 2-0)
Saturday, 12 p.m.
Outlook: The Cavaliers own a 13-4 advantage in this series, but the Eagles have won the last two games. Boston College has not lost at home since April 8, 2017, against Duke — a span of 19 games.
Players of the Week
MEN
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland
Sykesville, attackman, redshirt sophomore
The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week tied a career high with eight points on four goals and four assists in the No. 3 Terps’ 16-9 victory over then-No. 19 North Carolina on Saturday. Wisnauskas, a Boys’ Latin graduate, has a team-leading 46 points, which is tied for the sixth-highest total among NCAA Division I players.
WOMEN
Risa Mosenthal, Brown
Campton, N.H., attacker, sophomore
The Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week had four goals and one assist to spur the Bears’ comeback from a 9-2 deficit in the first half to secure an 11-10 upset of then-No. 10 Princeton on Saturday. In addition to a three-goal performance in Tuesday’s 22-11 loss at No. 18 Florida, Mosenthal has scored at least three goals eight times in nine games.
Inside Lacrosse Top 20 polls
Men
1. Penn State (7-1, 13 first place votes)
2. Yale (6-1, 7)
3. Maryland (8-1, 5)
4. Ohio State (7-0, 1)
5. Duke (8-2, 1)
6. Loyola Maryland (6-2)
7. Virginia (6-2)
8. Syracuse (5-2)
9. Denver (5-3)
10. Cornell (5-3)
11. Towson (5-3)
12. Notre Dame (4-3)
13. Penn (4-3)
14. High Point (7-2)
15. Lehigh (6-3)
16. Army (7-2)
17. UMass (6-3)
18. Richmond (6-3)
19. Hobart (8-1)
20. Johns Hopkins (4-4)
Others considered: Georgetown, Rutgers, Marquette, Delaware, Villanova, North Carolina, Boston University
Women
1. Boston College (12-0, 21 first-place votes)
2. Maryland (10-0, 1)
3. Syracuse (10-2)
4. North Carolina (8-2)
5. Penn (9-1)
6. Notre Dame (9-1)
7. Virginia (9-3)
8. Michigan (12-0)
9. Northwestern (7-3)
10. James Madison (7-3)
11. USC (10-1)
12. Navy (7-2)
13. Duke (8-3)
14. Stanford (7-3)
15. Loyola Maryland (7-3)
16. Princeton (5-2)
17. Johns Hopkins (8-2)
18. Florida (5-6)
19. Denver (8-2)
20. Dartmouth (5-3)
Others considered: Virginia Tech, Stony Brook, Colorado, Georgetown, High Point, Penn State