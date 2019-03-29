Weekend lacrosse primer (March 29): Players and Games of the Week, top 20 polls

Games of the Week

MEN

No. 1 Penn State (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) @ No. 3 Maryland (8-1, 0-0)

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Nittany Lions may field their best team in recent memory, but they have never beaten the Terps in 36 all-time meetings. Penn State’s hopes of breaking the seal may depend on the health of redshirt junior attackman Grant Ament (NCAA-leading 46 assists and 56 points), who did not play on Saturday because of an unspecified lower-body injury.

WOMEN

No. 7 Virginia (9-3, 1-3 ACC) @ No. 1 Boston College (11-0, 2-0)

Saturday, 12 p.m.

Outlook: The Cavaliers own a 13-4 advantage in this series, but the Eagles have won the last two games. Boston College has not lost at home since April 8, 2017, against Duke — a span of 19 games.

Players of the Week

MEN

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland

Sykesville, attackman, redshirt sophomore

The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week tied a career high with eight points on four goals and four assists in the No. 3 Terps’ 16-9 victory over then-No. 19 North Carolina on Saturday. Wisnauskas, a Boys’ Latin graduate, has a team-leading 46 points, which is tied for the sixth-highest total among NCAA Division I players.

WOMEN

Risa Mosenthal, Brown

Campton, N.H., attacker, sophomore

The Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week had four goals and one assist to spur the Bears’ comeback from a 9-2 deficit in the first half to secure an 11-10 upset of then-No. 10 Princeton on Saturday. In addition to a three-goal performance in Tuesday’s 22-11 loss at No. 18 Florida, Mosenthal has scored at least three goals eight times in nine games.

Inside Lacrosse Top 20 polls

Men

1. Penn State (7-1, 13 first place votes)

2. Yale (6-1, 7)

3. Maryland (8-1, 5)

4. Ohio State (7-0, 1)

5. Duke (8-2, 1)

6. Loyola Maryland (6-2)

7. Virginia (6-2)

8. Syracuse (5-2)

9. Denver (5-3)

10. Cornell (5-3)

11. Towson (5-3)

12. Notre Dame (4-3)

13. Penn (4-3)

14. High Point (7-2)

15. Lehigh (6-3)

16. Army (7-2)

17. UMass (6-3)

18. Richmond (6-3)

19. Hobart (8-1)

20. Johns Hopkins (4-4)

Others considered: Georgetown, Rutgers, Marquette, Delaware, Villanova, North Carolina, Boston University

Women

1. Boston College (12-0, 21 first-place votes)

2. Maryland (10-0, 1)

3. Syracuse (10-2)

4. North Carolina (8-2)

5. Penn (9-1)

6. Notre Dame (9-1)

7. Virginia (9-3)

8. Michigan (12-0)

9. Northwestern (7-3)

10. James Madison (7-3)

11. USC (10-1)

12. Navy (7-2)

13. Duke (8-3)

14. Stanford (7-3)

15. Loyola Maryland (7-3)

16. Princeton (5-2)

17. Johns Hopkins (8-2)

18. Florida (5-6)

19. Denver (8-2)

20. Dartmouth (5-3)

Others considered: Virginia Tech, Stony Brook, Colorado, Georgetown, High Point, Penn State

