Women’s World Cup: U.S. leads England, 2-1, on Alex Morgan’s goal

Follow along with live updates, scores and analysis as the U.S. women’s national team looks to advance to the Women’s World Cup final with a victory over England today.

Big save keeps U.S. ahead, 2-1

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made, arguably, the save of the tournament on England’s Ellen White at the goal line.

A long free kick to the far post turned into a battle for the loose ball, which bounced around for a while before landing in front of White, who tried to put it back over her shoulder and over the line, just a yard or two behind her. But Naeher calmly reached up and snagged the ball out of the air as White continued kicking at it.

U.S. still leads 2-1 in the 53rd minute.

Kevin Baxter | 1:10 p.m.

Lindsey Horan draws yellow card

The teams come out for the second half with the stadium dancing to the Macarena.

The U.S. is leading 2-1 on goals from Christen Press and Alex Morgan. No substitutes for either side. So we’re 45 minutes from determining the first participant in Sunday’s final.

The half starts with Lindsey Horan drawing a yellow in the opening seconds of the second half.

Kevin Baxter | 1 p.m.

Francois MorI / Associated Press U.S. forward Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal against England in the Women's World Cup semifinals on Tuesday. U.S. forward Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal against England in the Women's World Cup semifinals on Tuesday. (Francois MorI / Associated Press)

U.S. leads England, 2-1, at halftime

The U.S. holds a one-goal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd both lurking in the shadows on the bench.

This is the first time since the second game of group play that the U.S. has scored twice in the first half. Christen Press, a surprise starter in place of Rapinoe, has been involved in both, scoring the first and helping set up the second.

Both goals have been on headers, and the two goals are double the number England had allowed in its first five games of the World Cup.

Regular goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, who had four straight shutouts, isn’t playing. She reportedly is dealing with a hamstring injury. Her replacement, Carly Telford, has really struggled with headers. So the U.S. continues to keep the ball high in front of the goal.

Through the first 45 minutes, time of possession is equal but the U.S. has been far more active in front of the goal, taking nine shots to England’s two and putting four on goal.

Kevin Baxter | 12:47 p.m.

U.S. jumps back into the lead with a beautiful goal

Alex Morgan puts the U.S. in front, 2-1, in the 31st minute. It’s her sixth goal of the tournament, tying England’s Ellen White, who scored 10 minutes earlier. It’s also Morgan’s first goal since the United States’ opening win over Thailand.

The sequence started with a long pass out of the U.S. end to Christen Press on the left touchline. She sent the ball on to Lindsey Horan, whose right-footed feed led Morgan perfectly to the center of the area. She finished from there with a header.

The crowd then sang “happy birthday” — Tuesday is Morgan’s 30th birthday.

England quickly tried to pull back into tie, but U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher made a splendid save to preserve the lead.

Press’s goal in the 10th minute means the U.S. has scored in the opening 12 minutes of all six of its games in this Women’s World Cup. England coach Phil Neville said he would expressly warn his team against giving up an early goal. So much for that.

But White’s equalizer in the 19th minute means England has scored in the first 20 minutes five times in six games. And two of the three goals the U.S. have allowed have come in the first 20 minutes.

Kevin Baxter | 12:36 p.m.

England strikes back with tying goal

It’s a new ball game with Ellen White tying the game for England in the 19th minute. It was a bolt that took just two set-up passes, the second a left-footed cross from Beth Mead on the left wing to White, charging through the U.S. defense into the penalty area.

The ball eluded U.S. defender Abby Dahlkemper and White stuck her right foot out to volley it home, tying the game. It was White’s sixth goal on the tournament, which leads all players.

Kevin Baxter | 12:23 p.m.

U.S. takes a 1-0 lead over England

Christen Press, the surprise starter, gives the U.S. a 1-0 lead inside of 10 minutes. A long cross from Kelley O’Hara on the left wing went across the front of the goal to Press, wide open on the left edge of the six-yard box. Her high header easily got over the outstretch arm of leaping English keeper Carly Telford at the near post.

The U.S. has been at the front from the opening whistle. Early on Tobin Heath did a great job to beat England’s Demi Stokes to a ball up the right wing, winning the first corner of the game. Rose Lavelle took the corner, then seconds later dribbled through three defenders to take the first shot of the game, which was fisted down with both hands by Telford.

The rebound bounced around six-yard box before winding up in front of Alex Morgan’s right in front. She skied her shot well over the net.

About a minute later a Press free kick was about a half-foot too high for Morgan.

Kevin Baxter | 12:15 p.m.

American fans outnumbering English fans

Stade de Lyon, an NFL-sized venue and the largest stadium in the Women’s World Cup, holds more than 57,000 people. The early guesses are that the U.S. will have about 20,000 fans here, the English about 2,500. The French will make up the swing vote and English coach Phil Neville said earlier in the week he thinks they’ll go with the English over the Americans.

We’ll see. The U.S. crowd can be pretty loud and I don’t know if the French can match that passion cheering a team that is not their own.

Speaking of a team that is not their own, U.S. coach Jill Ellis, who was born in England but is a naturalized American citizen, said she was looking forward to the national anthems, which are about to begin, because “obviously I know the words to” them.

The U.S. is in its red jersey and red shorts with blue socks, blue-and-white trim and blue numbers. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is all in yellow.

England will wear white kits with red numerals. Coach Phil Neville is again wearing a waistcoat over a light-blue long-sleeve shirt and tie.

Kevin Baxter | 11:55 a.m.

Megan Rapinoe benched ahead of U.S.-England match