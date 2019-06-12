Blues defeat Bruins in Game 7 to win franchise’s first Stanley Cup

Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup with a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday at TD Garden.

Ryan O’Reilly, Alex Pietrangelo, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford scored as St. Louis ended the longest wait for a team to win its first Cup, at 52 years. The Blues entered the NHL with the Kings in the 1967-68 expansion season and famously lost the 1970 Final to Boston on an overtime goal by Bobby Orr.

O’Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe trophy for the most valuable player of the playoffs.

Binnington became the first rookie goalie in NHL history to win all 16 of his team’s playoff games. He lost the shutout when Matt Grzelcyk scored with two minutes, 10 seconds remaining but he carried the Blues with 12 saves in the opening period and a big leg pad stop on Joakim Nordstrom in the third.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »

The Blues matched the record for most road wins in a postseason with 10.

It was the first Final Game 7 in Boston, and it was held 35 years ago to the day of the last championship Game 7 here, when the Celtics beat the Lakers in the 1984 NBA Finals.