The 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico | PHOTOS

Beautiful Gift (10), ridden by jockey John Velazquez, Spritz, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, Adventuring (9), ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, Willful Woman (2), ridden by jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr. and Lady Traveler, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano box out Army Wife (1), ridden by jockey Joel Rosario as they come to the first turn during the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)