The 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico |...

Horses hooves kick up sand as the pack head into turn one during the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
The 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico | PHOTOS

Karl Merton Ferron
By
May 14, 2021
The 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021
Army Wife (1), ridden by jockey Joel Rosario breaks out of the starting gate with the other nine horses during the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Lady Travele (5)r, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, Spritz (3), ridden by jockey Flavien Prat and Willful Woman (2), ridden by jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr. pursue Army Wife (1), ridden by jockey Joel Rosario toward the first turn during the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Beautiful Gift (10), ridden by jockey John Velazquez, Spritz, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, Adventuring (9), ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, Willful Woman (2), ridden by jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr. and Lady Traveler, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano box out Army Wife (1), ridden by jockey Joel Rosario as they come to the first turn during the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Horses hooves kick up sand as the pack head into turn one during the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Army Wife (1, center), ridden by jockey Joel Rosario emerges ahead of the pack out of the fourth turn during the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Army Wife (1), ridden by jockey Joel Rosario races outside to overtake Lady Traveler (5), ridden by jockey Javier Castellano into the final stretch during the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Army Wife (1), ridden by jockey Joel Rosario beats Lady Traveler, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano in the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Horse jockey Joel Rosario talks with trainer Michael J. Maker after winning the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Trainer Michael J. Maker and jockey Joel Rosario hoist their trophies following Army Wife's win during the 97th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Fri., May 14, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
