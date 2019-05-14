If the Preakness ends controversially, these are the three stewards who might decide it

A world of racing fans waited for 22 agonizing minutes as the Kentucky Derby hung in the balance, the result suddenly up to three anonymous stewards who had to sort out complaints filed by two jockeys against the apparent winner, Maximum Security.

Meanwhile, Russell Derderian’s cellphone exploded.

“I had 10 people call me up and say, ‘Oh, I bet you’re glad that’s not you,’” he recalled with a grin. “And I said, ‘Absolutely!’”

Derderian knew the agony the Kentucky officials faced before they disqualified Maximum Security and handed victory to Country House. He’s one of three stewards who make similar calls in Maryland.

If a controversy arises in the moments after the May 18 Preakness, Derderian, Ross Pearce and Adam Campola will be charged with settling it as the world watches.

Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun Pimlico's race stewards monitor each race from their office above Pimlico Race Course. Pimlico's race stewards monitor each race from their office above Pimlico Race Course. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Stewards, anonymous figures to the casual fans tuning in for Triple Crown races, find themselves in the spotlight because of the unprecedented Derby finish. NBA and NFL officials are used to scrutiny, but it’s rarer in thoroughbred racing.

Derderian, Pearce and Campola know there will be more eyes on them than usual when horses break from the starting gate for the 144th Preakness. They’re state employees who made between $78,000 and $92,000 last year, and they could end up deciding a race with a $1.5 million purse. But they’ve worked on this stage before, and they don’t shrink from it.

“It’s pretty cool,” Campola said. “The feeling is more cool than nervous.”

The Preakness has ended controversially before. In 1980, the owners of Derby-winning filly Genuine Risk protested Codex’s victory, claiming his jockey, Angel Cordero Jr., had deliberately interfered with an aggressive swing to the outside. The Maryland Racing Commission upheld Codex’s win after a contentious hearing.

The current stewards would be thrilled if every race concluded without a hint of controversy.

“But you have to trust your judgment,” Pearce said. “Somebody’s got to do it.”

Asked if the job ever induces ulcers, he pulled a bottle of Tums from his desk drawer.

Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun Race stewards Ross Pearce (foreground) and Russell Derderian watch the first race of the day from their post above Pimlico Race Course. Race stewards Ross Pearce (foreground) and Russell Derderian watch the first race of the day from their post above Pimlico Race Course. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Derderian, Pearce and Campola have presided together over Maryland races for the past four years, but their histories in the sport run much deeper.

Derderian, 70, and Pearce, 63, are former trainers. Campola, 56, is a former jockey.

All three had to pass eight-day accreditation programs, Derderian and Pearce at the University of Louisville and Campola at the University of Arizona, to become stewards. They have to remain abreast of everything from racing legislation to the latest medication regulations.

The three converse with a familiarity you might expect from colleagues who spend more than 150 days a year in close quarters, upholding their collective integrity in the face of a doubting world.

Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun Race steward Adam Campola notes the winning order and time after the first race of the day at Pimlico Race Course Thursday. Race steward Adam Campola notes the winning order and time after the first race of the day at Pimlico Race Course Thursday. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

When it comes to the Derby controversy, they don’t all view it the same way.

Derderian, for example, said he would consider the context of the Derby — the huge field filled with horses and jockeys unused to such a crowded scenario — in deciding whether to alter the result.

“If you’re going to say a foul is foul, regardless of the circumstances, then you might as well put three bus drivers in the stewards’ stand,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that happen up there, and it’s our job to adjudicate them.”

Pearce disagreed about the context, saying, “I try to look at them all the same.”

“It’s the worst race of the year,” Campola said. “You have 20 horses in the field, and 10 of them don’t belong.”

They might fall into a similar debate working through an inquiry in Maryland, but if two think one way and the third thinks another, they live with the split.

“That’s why there are three of us instead of four,” Pearce said. “Sometimes, you just have to get to a decision.”

“We don’t argue,” Derderian said. “I’ve been in stands where someone wanted to argue, but we don’t yell and scream here.”

Out of professional courtesy, the Maryland stewards declined to say whether they would have disqualified Maximum Security. But they applauded their Kentucky counterparts for changing the result in the face of terrible scrutiny.

“I give them a lot of credit for not just saying, ‘It’s the Derby; we can’t do anything,’” Campola said. “It took a lot of guts, and that meant they felt they were right. How can you argue with that?”

But he and his colleagues disagreed with Kentucky’s decision to decline media questions after chief steward Barbara Borden delivered a brief statement.

“You need to be transparent,” said Mike Hopkins, executive director for the Maryland Racing Commission. “I think it would be appropriate to answer questions in that situation. They’re going to come from all over the place, and the best thing we can do is provide sufficient background.”

Two hours before post time for the first race at Pimlico on Thursday, the stewards bantered in their downstairs office as they plowed through routine administrative duties — a horse scratched from one race, another that needed to be listed as running on the drug Lasix in the daily program. They serve as a judicial panel for out-of-race violations and oversee all the track employees licensed by the state.

But their job comes into sharpest focus when decide whether to overturn a race. They know livelihoods rise and fall on their judgment.

“They’re always looking for a reason not to disqualify,” Hopkins said. “That’s the mentality.”

The stewards practice preventive medicine.

“We’re very hands on,” Campola said. “We go to the jockeys’ room three, four, five times a day. You’ll see something in a race and while it’s fresh in your mind, you go to talk to the rider. You just let them know you’re watching, even if it’s the guy who finished eighth instead of the guy who finished first or second.”

“We might tell them, ‘Hey, you guys are getting a little out of hand here. We’re going to crack down on you,’” Pearce added. “That usually works pretty well.”