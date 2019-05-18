Preakness Stakes 2019 guide: How to watch, updated odds, schedule and more

The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown is 1 and 3/16 miles, features 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

When: Saturday, May 18; the first race of the day begins at 10:30 a.m.; Preakness post time is 6:48 p.m.

Where: Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore

InfieldFest: Gates open at 8 a.m.; starts at 9 a.m.; lineup includes Kygo, Logic, Diplo, Juice Wrld, Fisher, Frank Walker. Find a full schedule here.

How to watch: NBC (WBAL, Channel 11 in Baltimore); livestream at NBCSports.com

Find out the post positions, odds, jockeys, trainers and owners of the horses who will run in the 144th Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. (Childs Walker) (Childs Walker)

The field:

(Post position, horse, odds)

Odds updated at 9:45 a.m.

1. War of Will, 7-1

2. Bourbon War, 5-1

3. Warrior’s Charge, 10-1

4. Improbable, 7-2

5. Owendale, 11-1

6. Market King, 25-1

7. Alwaysmining, 7-2

8. Signalman, 23-1

9. Bodexpress, 18-1

10. Everfast, 25-1

11. Laughing Fox, 30-1

12. Anothertwistafate, 13-1

13. Win Win Win, 8-1

Tickets: Preakness, $40-$720 Available at preakness.com/preakness-infieldfest.

Road closings and parking restrictions: Road closures begin Thursday and run through Saturday night. Transportation officials are urging anyone driving to the Preakness to carpool or use public transportation. The full list of closings and restrictions can be found here.

How to bet: As long as you're at least 18, walk right up to a betting window in the concourse or infield and make your wager. Need some help? Consult our expert advice on betting strategy and mechanics and tips for who to bet on in each race.

What can’t you bring inside the track?: An updated list of items that are banned on Black-Eyed Susan and Preakness days includes bringing outside food of any kind.

Social media tips and tricks: The Sun’s social media team put together a complete guide on who to follow and how to keep your own feed in tip-top shape on Saturday.

How to sound knowledgable: Pimlico and the future of Preakness have been in the news recently. Here are some stories to catch you up about the future of the race in Baltimore:

Pimlico Race Course to close nearly 7,000 seats just a month before thousands arrive for Preakness Stakes

'Questionable timing': Baltimore officials demand evidence of safety problems after Pimlico seat closure

Pimlico flooded with calls from Preakness ticket holders looking to change seats located in closed section

Pimlico owners spent almost 90 percent of Maryland renovation funds at Laurel

Like 'stealing the Colts': Baltimore leaders gird for battle to keep Preakness in city