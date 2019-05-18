Preakness 2019 race-by-race results: Shelly Island, Minister’s Strike, King for a Day victorious

Check back here for race-by-race results from 2019 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course.

Race 1

In Saturday’s first race, Shelly Island came away from the maiden claiming with her first career victory. With Jorge Ruiz aboard, the gelding outpaced Cyclobomb and Creative Artist.

The 5-furlong turf race saw favorite Fernwood Drive scratched through a trainer’s decision, while No Worries Mate was scratched, as well.

Shelly Island, owned by Virginia Equine, PLLC and trained by John E. Salzman Jr., paid $8.20 to win, $4.20 to place and $2.80 to show. Cyclobomb, with Julio Correa up, paid $8.40 to place and $5.40 to show. Creative Artist, ridden by Trevor McCarthy, paid $5.00 to show.

Race 2

McCarthy, the leading rider at Laurel Park, followed his third-place finish with a victory aboard Minister’s Strike.

The 5-year-old gelding came from the middle of the pack in the final stretch of the 1 1/16-mile turf race for his second victory in as many 2019 races, living up to his status as the favorite.

Front Line Paige, jockeyed by Horacio Karamanos, also took advantage of the race’s late portion to finish second, with He’s One Wild Dude taking third.

Minister’s Strike paid $10.40 to win, $5.60 to place and $4.40 to show. Front Line Page paid $9.00 to show and $5.20 to place, and He’s One Wild Dude, with Sheldon Russell up, paid $9.00 to place.

Race 3

Heavy favorite King for a Day came away victorious in his first race since November, winning the 1 1/16-mile Sir Barton Stakes.

In the day’s first race on the dirt track, jockey John Velazquez rode the colt in second for most of the race until turning it on around the final turn. It marked another victory for trainer Todd A. Pletcher, the leading money winner of all-time.

Maryland-bred Pretty Good Year was scratched, leaving five horses in the field.

King for a Day paid $2.80 to win, $2.20 to show and $2.10 to place. Tone Broke, with Ricardo Santana Jr. up, paid $3.40 to show and $2.80 to place. Maryland-bred V.I.P. Ticket paid $3.40 to place.

Schedule

Race 1: 10:30 a.m. (1st: Shelly Island; 2nd: Cyclobomb; 3rd: Creative Artist)

Race 2: 11:05 a.m. (1st: Minister’s Strike; 2nd: Front Line Paige; 3rd: He’s One Wild Dude)

Race 3: 11:41 a.m. (1st: King for a Day; 2nd: Tone Broke; 3rd: V.I.P. Ticket)

Race 4: 12:16 p.m.

Race 5: 12:51 p.m.

Race 6: 1:28 p.m.

Race 7: 2:07 p.m.

Race 8: 2:45 p.m.

Race 9: 3:25 p.m.

Race 10: 4:05 p.m.

Race 11: 4:42 p.m.

Race 12: 5:39 p.m.

Race 13: 6:48 p.m.

Race 14: 7:35 p.m.

nruiz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/NathanSRuiz