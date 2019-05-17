Kentucky Derby controversy puts eyes on jockey etiquette going into Preakness

Since Maximum Security became the first Kentucky Derby champion to be disqualified in the race’s 145-year history, there has been much discussion about the role played by and responsibility of jockey Luis Saez in what transpired.

As a result of Country House being awarded the victory at Churchill Downs two weeks ago, and Saez later being handed a 15-day suspension by the Kentucky Racing Commission, some of the debate has centered on jockey etiquette.

Though neither of the horses are entered in Saturday’s 144th Preakness Stakes — and Saez, who is appealing his suspension, won’t be at Pimlico Race Course either — questions loom going into the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

Should a jockey who typically checks in at a little over 100 pounds be totally in control of a horse that usually weighs more than 12 times that? Should there be a set of rules guiding jockeys nationwide?

And what exactly leads jockeys to file complaints, as happened at the Derby when video replays showed Saez and Maximum Security veering several feet on more than one occasion to impede and potentially injure several other horses and jockeys left in their messy and muddy wake?

Veteran local horseman Mike Pons, the longtime owner of Country Life Farm in Fallston, said at Wednesday’s draw in Baltimore, “There’s a new day as far as jockey etiquette is concerned.”

With the tragic, still unsolved deaths of 23 horses at Santa Anita Race Track in Southern California, Pons said, “Safety is paramount.” Pons believes that the controversial decision in Kentucky was at least partly a byproduct of those equine deaths.

Pons seems confident that a set of rules for jockeys will be put in place if not on a state-by-state basis, then at tracks that have the same owners such as Pimlico and Gulfstream Park in South Florida, both owned by The Stronach Group.

For now, Pons said that “tradition” and a small set of racing rules such as not impeding the path of another horse or a jockey not hitting another horse with his whip will continue to govern the sport.

Stronach Group COO Tim Ritvo said Wednesday that “it’s always about the health and safety of the equine and human athlete.” Ritvo, who was a jockey early in his career, said that the mindset of those riding hasn’t changed over the years.

“They’re out there trying to win and compete against each other, but it’s a trade, it’s a very professional trade, pound for pound they're probably some of the fittest athletes in the world and I think riders look to protect their mount and win the race at the same time without getting anybody hurt,” Ritvo said.

Veteran trainer Mark Casse doesn’t think that the competitiveness, and thus the etiquette, of jockeys has changed dramatically over the years, but the onus should be placed on the stewards.

“I think we have a big issue that has to be fixed, and I’ve been saying this for a long time,” Casse said last week. “Do you think that the referee would go over to the wide receiver and say, ‘Do you think you were interfered with?’ And then run over to the safety and say, ‘Do you think you interfered with the wide receiver?’ I don’t even know they should talk to the riders. … It should not be up to the jockeys.”

Casse, who trains Preakness entrant War of Will, said that the fact that the stewards overseeing the Kentucky Derby did not light the “objection” sign immediately led to the long and seemingly arduous decision that seemed obvious to many, including War of Will’s jockey Tyler Gaffalione.

“When Tyler came back after the race, he said, ‘We’re lucky we didn’t go down,’” Casse recalled. “He said, ‘Saez came way out and hit us.’”

Casse said that the “close-knit” racing community in general and the relationships jockeys have with multiple trainers and owners make it difficult for those riding the horses to register complaints for fear of retribution that results in lost wages.