The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown is 1 and 3/16 miles, features 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

When: Saturday, May 18; the first race of the day begins at 10:30 a.m.; Preakness post time is 6:48 p.m.

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Infieldfest:...