Digest (May 28): Trevor McCarthy, Jamie Ness claim Preakness Meet titles at Pimlico

Trevor McCarthy continued his dominance of the jockey standings, and in the process helped trainer Jamie Ness to his first Maryland meet title in four years as the Preakness Meet at Pimlico closed with a Memorial Day holiday program Monday. McCarthy, 25, finished the 12-day stand with 13 wins, defeating Jorge Vargas Jr. and seven-pound apprentice Avery Whisman, who tied for second. It is the fourth consecutive meet title for McCarthy, all since returning to the circuit full-time last fall, the previous three coming at Laurel Park. Represented by Scott Silver, McCarthy captured Monday’s opener with National Honor ($9.80) for trainer Jane Cibelli. He owns 10 meet titles overall in Maryland including previous Pimlico crowns in 2014 and 2016, when he led all state riders in victories. Ness, 45, ended the Preakness meet with nine wins, four more than Graham Motion and Claudio Gonzalez, for his fifth title in Maryland and first since the spring 2015 stand at Pimlico.

Mint Meadows Farm’s Mokheef, racing second time off the claim, came with a steady run down the center of the track to catch Electro and win Monday’s ninth-race finale, giving trainer Suzanne Stettinius her first career victory. Mokheef ($17) ran one mile in 1:36.98 over a firm turf course to win the $22,000 claiming event for 3-year-olds and up by a half-length, his third career victory from 17 races. … Apprentice Julio Correa registered his second straight two-win day Monday, aboard Di ($4.20) in Race 2 and America’s Prince ($7.80), a rare registered white gelding, in Race 7. Seven-pound apprentice Avery Whisman also won twice, with Can He Shine ($8.20) in Race 4 and Railmaster ($5.40) in Race 8. Railmaster and Gennie Highway ($7.60) are both trained by Ann Merryman.

Local golf: Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation announced it will host the second annual Baltimore Golf Week, a one-week celebration of golf in Baltimore. From June 3-9, Baltimore City golf courses hold events to celebrate golf and raise funds for YouthWorks, Baltimore City’s summer jobs program providing employment to thousands of youth and young adults. Events include a $1 million-dollar hole-in-one contest at the Pine Ridge Golf Course Driving Range, a $50,000 hole-in-one contest at the Forest Park Driving Range, and more. Baltimore Golf Week will culminate with a tournament on June 9 at Forest Park Golf Course to determine the winner of the Mayor’s Cup. For more information on Baltimore Golf Week and to learn how to make a donation to YouthWorks, go to classic5golf.com.