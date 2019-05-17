Black-Eyed Susan notes: Pimlico Race Course experiences second water main rupture in four days

Three days after a serious water main break near the main entrance of Pimlico Race Course disrupted preparations for Preakness weekend, another rupture occurred Friday in the basement of the main building during Black-Eyed Susan Day.

The Stronach Group confirmed the break Friday evening, and said the problem was repaired with water restored to an affected area within one hour.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to our guests,’’ the company said in a statement. “These types of incidents are unfortunate but expected when dealing with the aging infrastructure of a 100-plus-year-old facility.”

Castellano’s big day

Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano already was having a good day before he won the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes aboard Point of Honor. He had already won four of the previous five races. A quick review:

Race 6: Castellano rode Eons for trainer Arnaud Delacour, emerged from a 13-horse field and paid $8.80 to win the Northwestern Mutual “Spend Your Life Living Race.”

Race 7: His second victory came on favorite Chalon in the Skipat Stakes. The 5-year-old mare was racing for the first time in six months and finished ahead of medium long shots Everlasting Secret and Hailey’s Flip.

Race 8: Riding another short-odds horse, Castellano came home on Covfefe in a record Miss Preakness time of 1:07.70 and paid $5.60 in a race that was marred by the death of filly Congrats Gal.

Race 9: His fourth straight win came on another layoff horse. Dogtag was racing for the first time since September and outfinished German-bred Nova Sol and Fashion Faux Pas.

Race 11: In the feature race, Castellano rode Point of Honor to the Grade 2 victory, holding off surprising Ulele and second-favorite Cookie Dough.

Attendance and handle set records

Black-Eyed Susan Day drew a record crowd of 51,573, eclipsing the previous high of 50,339, set in 2017. The total handle was $22,281,300, surpassing the previous record of $19,895,000, also set in 2017.

Streak ends for Laurel’s Las Setas

Laurel-based Las Setas entered the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes with a string of four straight victories and wins in three straight stakes races, but finished seventh in the eight-horse field. She earned an automatic berth in the race with her victory in the Weber City Miss at Laurel on April 20.

peter.schmuck@baltsun.com

twitter.com/SchmuckStop