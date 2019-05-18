Preakness 2019: Live coverage from Pimlico

Every Preakness, Sun journalists cover the ponies and the party like no one else. Live updates from Pimlico will post here throughout the day.

Trainer Kelly Rubley checks Alwaysmining before he heads for the the track at Fair Hill Training Center Monday morning in preparation for the Preakness Stakes.

» Wide-open Preakness field: With Country House recovering from an illness, for the first time in 23 years, the Kentucky Derby winner won't race at Pimlico. Neither will Maximum Security, the horse that crossed the finish line first two weeks ago but was disqualified for drifting into the path of other horses. The 13-horse field for the Preakness Stakes (approximate post time 6:48) is the largest for the Triple Crown's middle jewel since 2011. The favorite, Improbable, was also the favorite going into the Kentucky Derby. Alwaysmining, given 8-1 odds after Wednesday's draw, is seeking to become the first Maryland-bred Preakness winner since 1983.

The north Grandstand area of Pimlico Race Course will closed off to race fans for the 2019 Preakness due to safety concerns.

» Preakness' uncertain future: Almost 7,000 seats in the Old Grandstand will be closed today due to deterioration. The closure has added fuel to an ongoing dispute between Pimlico supporters and the Maryland Jockey Club about whether the Northwest Baltimore track or Laurel Park will host the Preakness Stakes in the future. With no one stepping up to foot the bill for renovations to the 148-year-old Pimlico, its owner has committed to holding the Preakness there only through 2020.

» Outside food and drinks now fully banned: A ban on bringing in outside food, introduced in the infield last year, now applies to the entire venue. Outside beverages have been banned in the grandstand since last year and in the infield since 2009.

