Preakness 2018 social media guide

Had enough hot takes from people who have never posted about horse racing before? For a more informative — and more fun — Preakness social media experience, follow these accounts and dos and don'ts.
Who to follow
- @a_evers
Shot in a distinctive shallow style, often through remotely controlled cameras, Eclipse Sportswire’s Alex Evers’ photos cut through the noise of social media and of sports' biggest spectacles. A race fan first who didn’t pick up a camera until his 20s, Evers shares his passion as well as creativity, revealing the stories behind the shots and the horses and people in them.
- @DRFInsidePost
Follow horse racing news and trackside updates from Daily Racing Form.
- @BH_CNovak, @BH_AHughes, @SITimLayden
For racing news and analysis, look to BloodHorse editors Claire (Novak) Crosby and Alicia Wincze Hughes and Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden.
- WinStarFarm
Every Preakness, all eyes are on the Kentucky Derby winner. Justify co-owner WinStarFarm’s Twitter account is another way to keep tabs on the colt chasing racing’s 13th Triple Crown.
- @cmcampbell6
Colin takes a break from the transportation beat to capture the best of infield debauchery. (Toilet races, anyone?)
- @quinnrkelley
Likewise, Quinn will be tweeting, ‘gramming and snapping everything weird in sight.
- @midnightsunblog
Tune in for music critic Wesley Case’s takes on Preakness headliners Post Malone, 21 Savage and Odesza.
- @baltimoresun
This Preakness our newsroom Instagram account will be curating images from our photographers and stitching together Stories from all around Pimlico.
- @brandon_weigel
We usually spot a dapper Brandon Weigel at Preakness. The horse racing fan is the managing editor of Baltimore Fishbowl.
- @DaveRodman
We wouldn’t blame Pimlico announcer Dave Rodman for resting his voice ahead of the big day. The Preakness Stakes, after all, is but one of 14 races on Saturday. Whatever his routine, you can hear from him digitally on Twitter for an insider’s view from Old Hilltop.
Dos and don’ts
• DO: Expand your emoji vocabulary to reflect the Preakness scene. There are a few horse emoji to pick from. If you're looking for black-eyed Susans, a sunflower can stand in for the plant, and a tropical drink for the beverage.
• DO: Hold your phone horizontally when taking video (except on Snapchat). It’s the easiest way to set yourself apart from the amateurs.
• DON'T: Take video of the actual races (broadcasting rights).
• DO: Keep your eyes open. You’ll see inventive hats, Maryland flag-print everything, group costumes and discarded muddy shoes if you’re looking.
• DON'T: Count on a perfect connection. Even with expected upgrades to Pimlico’s Wi-Fi, tens of thousands of devices being used in a quarter of a square mile is a lot for networks to handle. To conserve the limited bandwidth, turn off syncing for apps you don't need. If you find yourself losing patience, pack away the phone and live in the moment!
• DO: Look for special Snapchat features. Race goers can submit photos and videos to appear in the app’s curated Preakness Our Story and use custom Preakness filters. Anyone in Maryland will have access to a special horse face lens.
• DO: Bring a backup portable phone charger or case. We promise, your battery won’t last.
• DON'T: Bother with selfie sticks. The style points you'd lose would cancel out all the thought you put into your hat. They're also officially banned, as are tripods.
• DO: Use geotags and hashtags (#Preakness, #BudweiserInfieldFest, #Preakness2018) to get eyes on your posts.