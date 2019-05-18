Pimlico grandstand plumbing begins failing hours into Preakness

The need for repairs at Pimlico Race Course became obvious less than five hours after gates opened welcoming Preakness Stakes attendees. Nearly all the women’s restrooms were closed for water issues, custodians told those in line.

Marty Arnold, dismayed by the closed women’s restrooms in Pimlico’s grandstand, said the issues were just as bad during Black-Eyed Susan Day.

“It was a disaster,” she said.

Preakness 2019: Live coverage from Pimlico »

Arnold and her friends said Pimlico workers said they were having plumbing and water issues. They said one bathroom remained open and workers encouraged them to use the men’s room.

“But even then the men were coming out and telling us not to go in there, it was that bad,” Arnold said.

A Pimlico spokesperson did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Due to outdated electrical, plumbing, and other infrastructure, more substantial renovations at Pimlico could not be undertaken without triggering the need to bring the entire building up to city codes. Even minor changes to the building could result in tens of millions of dollars of added costs, company officials said in February.

Music, food, fun and a little craziness at InfieldFest. For more photos and videos from Pimlico, click here.

Dawn Siecker has been coming to Preakness for the past 10 years and said Saturday’s issues were the worst she has ever seen.

“It makes me upset,” she said. “It’s just sad when this is the state of the racetrack.”

Siecker, who also attended Black-Eyed Susan Day, said the water completely broke on the first level Friday and the toilets overflowed, spewing water everywhere, all at the same time.

Siecker said she wished more money had been put into the track to try and fix the issues.

“This stuff didn’t happen overnight,” she said. “The grandstands, the toilets — they didn’t just randomly start crumbling and breaking.”

She hoped money will be put back into the Baltimore track because moving it to Laurel — or somewhere else — wouldn’t be the same.

“It’s not Baltimore and it’s not tradition.”

The Canadian-based Stronach Group, the owner of the track and the race, has expressed interest in moving the Preakness Stakes to its Laurel Park facility, some 30 miles away. Baltimore Sun reporting revealed in February that Stronach has spent the majority of the state aid it receives for track improvements on Laurel Park since 2013.

People enjoy Preakness day at Pimlico Race Course. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) People enjoy Preakness day at Pimlico Race Course. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

At the same time, the Pimlico facilities have been showing signs of serious disrepair. An engineering firm determined in April that 6,670 seats in the Old Grandstand’s open-air section — the last remaining historic section of Pimlico — were “no longer suitable to sustain that level of load bearing weight.”

And on Tuesday, a water main broke outside the race course entrance, just days before crowds arrived for the track’s largest sporting event of the year. Over 134,000 fans visited the race track last year on Preakness Day. Overhead of the race Saturday, a small engine airplane flew a banner over the Pimlico grounds that read “Stronach Keep Preakness in Baltimore.”

“We’re really ticked,” said Nancy Baumgartner as she waited in line. “I had to come from the third floor cause the second floor is closed.”

Some said it smelled of conspiracy.

“It’s a disgrace,” said Maureen Code, of New Jersey, as she emerged from a third floor men’s room that a few women patrons had begun using. “I just drove 360 miles to come to this race. ... This is a real health hazard.”

And then the toilets in that bathroom stopped flushing too.

Gwendolyn Austin, 53, of Frederick, ventured inside the main building to look for a restroom but once she finally found one, the line was incredibly long.

“There’s too many people for them to not be able to provide toilets,” she said.

Upset she couldn’t go she said this is the exact reason Preakness is being moved to Laurel.

“I would rather they move it to Laurel however I feel like Baltimore people need something like this in their community,” she said. “They should do whatever they can to keep it here but when you pay $270 you should be able to use the bathrooms eat good food and enjoy the races. Now I’m gonna have to hold it.”

This is Austin’s third time attending Preakness. At the end of the day she said she shouldn’t complain because she had already won about $500 dollars.

Baltimore Sun reporters McKenna Oxenden, Lillian Reed, Christina Tkacik, Thalia Juarez and Doug Donovan contributed to this report.