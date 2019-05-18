Preakness 2019: Dread about Pimlico's future hangs over race marked by closed seats, clogged toilets

The thousands of horseracing fans who crammed into Pimlico Race Course Saturday arrived in the traditional assortment of cheerful colors and fashions, ready to tip back cool drinks on a hot day while hoping a longshot bet pays off at the 144th Preakness Stakes.

Maryland’s political and corporate elite — many of whom battled for months this year about the 149-year-old track’s future — mingled amiably in their preppy regalia inside swanky, catered tents as the more comfortably-clad masses on the other side of the infield drank and danced to the thumping rhythms of house music in 80-degree heat.

But the motley swirl of spectators belied a lingering dread that this Preakness could be one of the last at Baltimore’s storied yet dilapidated track.1

No amount of beautiful dresses and gorgeous hats could brighten the sour faces of female fans enduring long lines for the few restrooms still working, one clear sign of the massive investment needed to rebuild Pimlico. Then, far above the fray, a small plane pulled a sign that displayed the stakes playing out between city officials who are fighting to keep Preakness in Baltimore and The Stronach Group, the Canadian company that wants to shutter Pimlico and move the party to Laurel Park.

“Stronach Keep Preakness in Baltimore,” read the sign, paid for by a political communications firm, KO Public Affairs.

And if ever the bad blood that has been simmering between the two sides this year needed a soundtrack, Emo-rap sensation Juice WRLD delivered the right mix by leading the InfieldFest audience in a singalong of his chart-topping song “Death Race for Love” and prompting audience members to raise their middle fingers in unison.

Still, for one day at least, the state’s dignitaries put on their best faces and enjoyed an afternoon that some feared would be spoiled by rain.

“This is an incredible day for Maryland,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “People all over the world are watching.”

The Republican governor said he would prefer to see Preakness remain at Pimlico, where he was simultaneously hosting a fundraiser for the Republican Governors Association on Saturday.

“I’ve said all along I’d rather see it stay here in Baltimore,” Hogan said. “We’re certainly hopeful that cooler heads can prevail.”

Music, food, fun and a little craziness at InfieldFest. For more photos and videos from Pimlico, click here.

He then said he was expecting to meet with Stronach officials and Baltimore’s new Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young on Saturday and that he was hopeful that discussions could move forward despite the lingering legal fight between the two sides.

The city is currently suing Stronach in an attempt to take control of Pimlico and Preakness through condemnation proceedings. Many city officials have said they fear that Stronach officials have been letting Pimlico fall into disrepair so that an emergency could be declared about the track’s condition — the only way that state law will allow Preakness to move out of Baltimore.

Stronach’s Chief Operating Officer Tim Ritvo said the age of Pimlico makes it harder each year to maintain Pimlico, which state studies have said should be torn down and rebuilt. The company had to close nearly 7,000 seats a month before Preakness because that portion of the track was no longer safe to hold the weight of fans.

“It gets tougher every year to give the experience that the customer deserves for an event like this,” Ritvo said, saying broken pipes are a common occurrence. “It’s just old infrastructure.”

Many fans at Preakness and at Friday’s Black Eyed Susan Day said that every malfunction and inconvenience with food, restrooms and other amenities all benefit Stronach’s desire to make Laurel Park appear to be a more appealing venue.

Dawn Siecker said she has attended Preakness for the past 10 years and that she has never had a worse experience.

“It makes me upset,” Siecker said. “It’s just sad when this is the state of the racetrack.”

Siecker wishes more money had been put into the track to try and fix the issues.

“This stuff didn’t happen overnight,” she said. “The grandstands, the toilets — they didn’t just randomly start crumbling and breaking.”

When Gwendolyn Austin, 53, of Frederick, ventured inside Pimlico’s main building to look for a restroom she was greeted by a long, snaking line.

“I would rather they move it to Laurel. However I feel like Baltimore people need something like this in their community,” Austin said. “They should do whatever they can to keep it here but when you pay $270 you should be able to use the bathrooms, eat good food and enjoy the races. Now I’m gonna have to hold it.”

Even racing enthusiasts were fed up.

Gladston James, 80, is an avid fan of horse racing and has been coming to Preakness for 35 years, he said. He fell in love with horses as a boy growing up in Jamaica, when his neighbor would take him to a track in Montego Bay.

For years, James had reserved seats in Pimlico’s grandstand and became close enough with the people who sat around him that they often packed each other food for the event.

Three years ago, James wrote two letters to Pimlico officials to complain that the stands were in poor condition. He warned he would give up his reserved seats if no improvements were made, a threat he had to follow through on.

The Silver Spring resident said he frequently visits the track in Laurel and that he’s looking forward to Preakness moving there.

“I won’t miss it,” he said of Pimlico. “I understand the economic reasons to stay here, but in reality they’re losing crowds.”

