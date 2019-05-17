Preakness InfieldFest 2019: Full music schedule

Here’s a rundown of what musical acts will be performing and when at this year’s Preakness InfieldFest at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
You can learn more about the musicians performing and check out some of their songs here.
Main stage
9:15 a.m.: Xiver
10:15 a.m.: Rhyatt
11:15 a.m.: Frank Walker
12:30 p.m.: Juice WRLD
1:30 p.m.: Fisher
2:45 p.m.: Kygo
4 p.m.: Diplo
5:15 p.m.: Logic
Charm City Stage
10 a.m.: Vyce Bloom
11 a.m.: Double Date
12 p.m.: Ravi Drums
3 p.m.: Evan Wilder
4 p.m.: Chova