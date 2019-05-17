Secret Supper is June 17th. Get your tickets before they sell out!
Sports Horse Racing Preakness 2019

Preakness InfieldFest 2019: Full music schedule

Here’s a rundown of what musical acts will be performing and when at this year’s Preakness InfieldFest at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

You can learn more about the musicians performing and check out some of their songs here.

Main stage

9:15 a.m.: Xiver

10:15 a.m.: Rhyatt

11:15 a.m.: Frank Walker

12:30 p.m.: Juice WRLD

1:30 p.m.: Fisher

2:45 p.m.: Kygo

4 p.m.: Diplo

5:15 p.m.: Logic

Preakness Stakes 2019: A guide to the race, Infieldfest, and more »

Charm City Stage

10 a.m.: Vyce Bloom

11 a.m.: Double Date

12 p.m.: Ravi Drums

3 p.m.: Evan Wilder

4 p.m.: Chova

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°